“You'd never hear the end of it if Ronaldo did this” - Fans call Lionel Messi an embarrassment for what he did against Montreal

Fans on X have slammed Lionel Messi after he lashed out at an MLS rule on camera. In addition, some fans believed Cristiano Ronaldo would have been severely criticized if he had done the same. The event occurred during Inter Miami's thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Montreal at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday, May 11.

The Herons had a poor start to their MLS clash, going down 2-0 via goals from Bryce Duke (22') and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (32'). As a result, the visitors were frustrated, which was made apparent after George Campbell fouled Messi in the 43rd minute.

Lionel Messi had to be treated on the pitch but took more than 15 seconds to get back on his feet following Campbell's challenge. As per the new MLS sporting initiatives enacted in 2024, the Argentine ace had to leave the pitch and was not allowed to return for two minutes.

The 36-year-old was far from impressed by this rule. In his anger, he turned to the sideline camera and said (via GOAL):

"With this type of rule, we are doing badly."

Fans slammed Messi on social media, with one fan posting:

"Lionel Messi disrespecting the MLS officials and the whole league because he had to wait 2 minutes before being allowed to enter the pitch again. Embarrassing footballer. You'd never hear the end of it if Ronaldo did this."

Another fan wrote:

"Disgraceful footballer."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"You’d never hear the end because you all would be on here defending him to the end baking it about everyone else but him", a fan stated.

"Throwing tantrums in the MLS? Embarrasing footballer and person could never be my goat", another fan said.

"He left the pitch they scored. Messi holding inter Miami back", another fan chimed in.

"That’s actually a good rule cause players would stop diving and faking injuries", another fan pointed out.

Inter Miami went on to secure all three points. Matias Rojas scored a stunning free-kick in the 44th minute before Luis Suarez (45+3') and Benjamin Cremaschi (59') scored a goal apiece to give the visitors the win.

How did Lionel Messi fare in Inter Miami's 3-2 win against Montreal?

Lionel Messi captained Inter Miami to an impressive 3-2 comeback win against Montreal on Saturday. They remain at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 27 points from 13 games, three points ahead of Cincinnati.

However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't have the best of performances. He failed to register a goal contribution, completing just 32 out of 44 passes with an accuracy of 73 percent. Moreover, he missed one big chance, landed just one shot on target from three attempts, and completed just two long balls with an accuracy of 29 percent.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will next be in action against Orlando City on Wednesday, May 15.