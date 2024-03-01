“You’d rather lose him than you would Salah” - Ray Parlour makes bold claim over Liverpool star’s future in the post-Jurgen Klopp era

Ray Parlour reckons Liverpool may be willing to sell Luis Diaz if they can keep hold of Mohamed Salah.

The Sun reports that the Reds are open to offers for Diaz this summer despite the Colombian attacker impressing since returning from injury. The 27-year-old has bagged 10 goals and five assists in 35 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool are set to prioritize handing Salah a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2025. The Merseysiders want to retain the Egyptian superstar to help whoever replaces Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout.

If the Reds can tie the 31-year-old down to a new deal they could allow Diaz to depart. The former FC Porto winger has garnered interest from several La Liga clubs.

Arsenal legend Parlour gave his take on Diaz's potential departure should Salah extend his stay with the Merseysiders. He feels they would rather keep the Egypt international than the Colombian:

"Well, if they can keep Salah, certainly. You've always go to look at the financial side of it now... You might have to lose certain players in certain teams which you probably don't want to lose. But, you'd rather lose him than you would Salah, if you know what I mean."

Parlour expects there to be plenty of interest in Diaz if he does become available:

"There'll be a lot of clubs after him definitely, but I think Jurgen Klopp is leaving, whoever gets the job is in a decent position because after seeing all the youngsters out there performing at the moment for Liverpool, the academy's coming through."

Expand Tweet

Klopp holds Diaz in high regard and was thrilled the club managed to sign him back in January 2022. The German coach said during that season (via TNT Sports):

"He’s a top, top world level player. It’s a joy for me to work with Luis every day, and I’m more than happy that we decided to sign him in January.”

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for a reported £37 million. He's been a mainstay in Klopp's side since, posting 21 goals and 13 assists in 82 games across competitions.

Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Mohamed Salah's injury ahead of Liverpool's clash with Nottingham Forest

Mohamed Salah has been absent since January.

Salah has been out of action since mid-January after he suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Egypt at AFCON. He watched from the stands as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0 (a.e.t) in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday (February 25).

However, he's unlikely to be back in action when the Merseysiders travel to Nottingham Forest in the league tomorrow (March 2). But, Klopp suggested that the prolific forward could return next week with a clash with Manchester City on March 10 (via Football365):

"I don’t think Mo is too far off. It’s like touch and go but I think next week at any point, it is possible."

Expand Tweet

The former AS Roma winger was in red-hot form before picking up his injury, posting 19 goals and 10 assists in 28 games across competitions. Klopp will be eager for the club's third all-time top goalscorer to get back to full fitness amid his side's title challenge.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here