"You'd rather sign for Tottenham" - Jamie O'Hara explains why players prefer Spurs over Manchester United now

Jamie O’Hara has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as a more attractive destination for footballers over Manchester United.

Spurs earlier announced two signings in the form of Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster. They have now made another statement in the transfer market after signing in much-coveted midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jamie O'Hara seems to be overwhelmed by his former club's transfer activity so far and stated that Tottenham Hotspur are an attractive destination for top footballers now.

The former Spurs midfielder has claimed that Tottenham now enjoy a great pulling power thanks to the presence of Antonio Conte and world-class footballers like Kane and Son. O’Hara told talkSPORT:

“Because we got fourth place, because we’ve got Antonio Conte as a manager and because we’ve got Son and Kane and world-class players, players now look at it and would rather sign for Tottenham than Man United."

“You would. The facilities are great, you’re in London so why would you sign for Manchester United right now? You’d rather sign for Tottenham.”

O'Hara has also suggested that Antonio Conte could emulate Jurgen Klopp's achievements with Liverpool over the last few years. He added:

“I don’t want to jump the gun but it feels like we’re doing what Jurgen Klopp did at Liverpool when he first came in. He rebuilt the team slowly, and then over the next two or three years, this side could be unbelievable and challenge for something.”

Are Tottenham Hotspur in a better place compared to Manchester United?

The last decade has been an up-and-down one for Spurs and they seemed to be on a downward trajectory before the arrival of Antonio Conte.

The Italian has done a great job since taking charge of the north London club midway through the previous campaign and helped them achieve Champions League qualification.

Things could have been a lot different if Spurs missed out on the top four last season. At the moment, though, they are certainly in a better place compared to Manchester United.

The Red Devils have been going through some difficult times since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. Fans will have to wait and see whether Erik ten Hag manages to revive the fallen giants of English football. As things stand, Manchester United appears to be several steps behind Spurs.

