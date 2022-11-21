“You’d be silly not to rate him”, “Impossible to dislike” – Fans salute ‘very special’ England star for world-class performance after 6-2 win in FIFA World Cup opener against Iran

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has been receiving plaudits after helping England beat Iran 6-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener today (21st November).

England locked horns with Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in their first group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup today. They marked the occasion by earning a thumping 6-2 victory over the Middle East nation.

Saka grabbed a brace, while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored a goal each for the Three Lions. Meanwhile, Mehri Taremi scored both goals for Iran.

While several players impressed for Gareth Southgate's side, Saka particularly stood out with his display. Many fans have even taken to social media to wax lyrical about the Arsenal star.

Here is how supporters reacted to Saka's goalscoring performance against Iran on Twitter:

Trey @UTDTrey Saka England’s best winger right now tbh Saka England’s best winger right now tbh

Adam @FGRAdam Everyone loves Bukayo Saka, the young guy just impossible to dislike. What a goal. #ENGIRN Everyone loves Bukayo Saka, the young guy just impossible to dislike. What a goal. #ENGIRN https://t.co/Jq4Y9JlSps

One Chelsea fan admitted:

"Saka plays for Arsenal but no denying he is such a baller man. You'd be silly not to rate him."

Conn @ConnCFC Saka plays for Arsenal but no denying he is such a baller man. You'd be silly not to rate him Saka plays for Arsenal but no denying he is such a baller man. You'd be silly not to rate him

ًE. @UtdEIIis They wanted Foden to start over Saka you know. They wanted Foden to start over Saka you know.

WelBeast @WelBeast Bukayo Saka is special. He's very very special. Generational. Bukayo Saka is special. He's very very special. Generational.

EBL @EBL2017 The World Cup is Bukayo Saka’s playground. The World Cup is Bukayo Saka’s playground.

𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ezrandez Man of the match in his world cup debut . That was a world class performance from Bukayo Saka🌶️ Man of the match in his world cup debut . That was a world class performance from Bukayo Saka🌶️ https://t.co/aA1cSQRxFD

Another supporter raved:

"Saka is just not your mate. Abuse him, underestimate him, compare him to [Phil] Foden, do whatever, but he's coming for all you have."

AI @nonewthing Saka is just not your mate. Abuse him, underestimate him, compare him to Foden, do whatever, but he's coming for all you have. Saka is just not your mate. Abuse him, underestimate him, compare him to Foden, do whatever, but he's coming for all you have.

Saka's brace against Iran has seen him become the joint top scorer in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, alongside Taremi and Enner Valencia. Although there is still a long way to go, the winger will be happy to retain his spot come the end of the tournament on 18th December.

It is worth noting that the 21-year-old was in fine form for Arsenal in the months leading up to the World Cup. He has been integral to the club's Premier League title push under Mikel Arteta this season.

Saka has scored four goals and provided six assists in 14 league appearances for the Gunners this term. It now appears that he will also be key to England's push to win the World Cup in Qatar.

England face the USA in their second FIFA World Cup match

England will play their second group-stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (25th November). They are scheduled to face the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium in that match.

The Three Lions will then face neighbors Wales in their third and final group-stage game. That match will take place at the Al Rayyan Stadium on 29th November.

Southgate and Co. will be positive about progressing into the knockout stages of the competition as group winners. As evident from their World Cup opener, they are determined to return home with the trophy.

Poll : 0 votes