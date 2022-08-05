"You'd tear your hair out with him starting a game" - Jamie Carragher says he was not convinced when Liverpool manager Klopp started £10 million man last season 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Divock Origi wasn't good enough to start for Jurgen Klopp's side last season.

Origi scored 41 goals in 176 appearances for the Reds across seven seasons. He will forever be remembered at Anfield for scoring some of the most important goals in the club's recent history.

The Belgian international made just seven Premier League appearances last season. However, Carragher believes his former club will miss Origi's impact from the bench.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums



- Ramsay

- Tsimikas

- Konate

- AOC

- Jones

- Jota



Liverpool's current injury list ahead of the start of the season:
- Ramsay
- Tsimikas
- Konate
- AOC
- Jones
- Jota

It seems surprising that Liverpool aren't in the market for another midfielder with Thiago's injury problems and losing both Origi & Minamino off the bench!

Speaking on The Overlap YouTube show, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville quipped:

“You lost Mane, Minamino and Origi, I always thought Origi was something in the season."

Carragher then replied:

“He was a sub, he couldn’t start a game. You’d tear your hair out with him starting a game. But coming off the bench he was something special. Have Liverpool got someone to replace that? I’m not sure.”

Klopp's side have replaced the recently departed attacking trio of Takumi Minamino, Origi and Sadio Mane with Benfica star Darwin Nunez and Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho.

Origi joined AC Milan on a free transfer in the summer, having scored in the 2019 Champions League final victory over Tottenham. His most famous night in red was arguably his brace in the semi-final against Barcelona earlier that season. Klopp's side would go on to secure a historic comeback against Barca with a 4-0 win.

Alan Shearer hails Liverpool's decision to keep Mohamed Salah

The 30-year-old enjoyed an incredible campaign last term. However, speculation was mounting that the Merseyside club could allow him to leave unless he extended his contract. Salah did eventually sign a new four-year deal in the summer.

Shearer believes that keeping the Egyptian superstar will make the Anfield outfit a real force this season. The Premier League Hall of Famer wrote for BBC Sport:

“Liverpool also have a new-look forward line with Sadio Mane leaving and Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica. But I don’t think their attack will be any less potent than last season. A big reason for that is Mohamed Salah signing a new contract, which is absolutely huge for them and will be a big weight off his mind too."

“We might even see Salah playing better now, which is a frightening prospect for Premier League defences. But I still think City will have the edge come the end of the season.”

