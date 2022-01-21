"You'd have thought it was David Beckham" - Paul Merson likens 'phenomenal' Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold to Manchester United legend

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has praised Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for his display against the Gunners in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Alexander-Arnold played a key role for the Reds as they emerged 2-0 winners at the Emirates on Thursday to reach the final. The full-back provided both assists for Diogo Jota’s brace and overcame a tough start to the game against Gabriel Martinelli on his side of the pitch.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game has evolved from being very creative in the final third to influencing the game in deeper areas too. The assist for Jota vs Arsenal & the assist for Salah vs Chelsea were both phenomenal defence-splitting passes. He’s a cheat code from right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s game has evolved from being very creative in the final third to influencing the game in deeper areas too. The assist for Jota vs Arsenal & the assist for Salah vs Chelsea were both phenomenal defence-splitting passes. He’s a cheat code from right-back. https://t.co/X74hFe1V8i

Merson claimed Alexander-Arnold’s pass for Jota’s second goal of the game reminded him of David Beckham:

"He's phenomenal. People say, 'he can't defend'. Why do you have to defend when you go forward like he does? To put up the figures and the assists that he gets is just mind-blowing, absolutely mind-blowing."

"Some of the balls that he plays, the weight of pass - everything he picks out he composes himself, never panics. That ball was David Beckham. If you'd have just had a look at his feet there and nothing else, you'd of thought it was David Beckham."

Alexander-Arnold’s creativity key to Liverpool’s silverware hopes

With his two assists against Arsenal on Thursday, Alexander-Arnold has now recorded 15 assists across all competitions for Liverpool.

The Reds have benefited from his deliveries from the right flank, and his ability to pierce defenses from his own half has stretched teams.

The full-back’s defensive qualities need to be polished, but his ability to change games with just one pass arguably makes him the best right-back in the world.

Since making his debut for Liverpool in 2017, Alexander-Arnold has mustered 58 assists across all competitions for the club. His display against Arsenal was a reminder that even when under the cosh, he can turn it around because of his range of passing.

Alexander-Arnold will hope to lift the League Cup with the Reds after playing a key role en route to the final. The 23-year-old has already won the Premier League and the Champions League with the Merseyside giants.

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the final come February. The Blues progressed after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the other semi-final of the competition.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh