"You defended the people and played torn for us" - Argentina star on Lionel Messi's social media post criticizing Brazil police after WC qualifier

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul rallied behind Lionel Messi as the national team captain put up an emotional Instagram post following their recent 1-0 win over Brazil at the Maracana.

The World Cup qualification match was marred by a violent clash between Brazilian police and Argentine fans in the stands. The match was also stopped for some time as the visiting team walked back to the dressing room.

Upon restart, Nicolas Otamendi scored in the 63rd minute for La Albiceleste, which proved to be the winner. Notably, Lionel Messi played a majority of the game injured and was only taken off in the 78th minute for Angel Di Maria.

After the win, Messi posted a series of pictures from the game on Instagram with the caption:

"This team continues to make history... Great victory in the Maracana although it will be marked by the repression of the Argentinians once again in Brazil. This can't be tolerated. It's insane and it needs to end now!"

Replying to the Inter Miami forward, De Paul wrote:

"You defended the people and played torn (injured) for us."

The win left Argentina at the top of the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers standings, while Brazil slipped to sixth.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni hints at possible departure

After the intense game between Brazil and Argentina at Maracana, Lionel Scaloni hinted that this time with the Argentina national team could be coming to an end. He felt the team had raised the bar high and it would be tough to match those standards consistently. Speaking to media after the match, Scaloni said (via All About Argentina):

“Now it's time to stop the ball and start thinking. These players have given me a lot, and I need to think a lot about what I am going to do with my future."

He added:

“It's not a goodbye, but the bar is very high as you need much energy, it's difficult to continue, and it's difficult to continue winning. It's time to think. Because the team needs a coach who has all the maximum energy and is fine.”.

Scaloni notably led Lionel Messi and Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.