“You deserve the best” - Bruno Fernandes sends message to ex-Manchester United forward as he leaves Old Trafford

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has sent a message to departing teammate Facundo Pellistri. The Uruguay international has joined Greek outfit Panathinaikos for a reported £6.8 million deal, which includes add-ons (via Man Utd News).

The 22-year-old winger struggled for game time during his stay at Old Trafford, and it wasn't surprising to see him exit the club. A similar story would have continued this season with competition from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Amad Diallo, among others.

Taking to Instagram to say his goodbye to Red Devils fans, Pellistri wrote:

"Dear Reds, my time has come to say goodbye. It's been an incredible journey, full of unforgettable moments and experiences that I will cherish forever.

"Your unwavering support both on and off the pitch, is something I will remember forever. I've grown as a player and as a person, and that's because of you. As you say, once a Red, always a Red. Manchester will always hold a special place in my heart."

Reacting to this post, Fernandes, who played 19 matches across competitions with the winger, bagging one joint goal contribution, commented:

"You deserve the best."

Pellistri came to Manchester United from Penarol in the summer of 2020 and made just 25 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils. He never bagged a senior team goal, but had two assists to his name.

Barcelona eyeing late loan move for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho- Reports

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho could find minutes hard to come by this season amid strong competition for places in wide areas. He was also not included in the matchday squad for the Red Devils' opening game of the league season against Fulham last Friday (August 16).

As a result, The Sun claims that the England international could potentially head out of Old Trafford before the close of the transfer window (via EUROSPORT). It is believed that Barcelona are interested in onboarding the former Borussia Dortmund attacker on a loan deal.

With Nico Williams failing to come through the doors at Camp Nou this summer, the Blaugrana are still in search of a wide player. The likes of Ferran Torres and Raphinha haven't quite convinced, and there is an opportunity for Sancho to secure regular minutes at Barcelona.

However, the Catalans need to keep in mind the player's poor form for Manchester United, which has seen him score 12 times and bag six assists in 83 matches.

