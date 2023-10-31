"You deserve everything and more" - Antonela Roccuzzo posts heartwarming message to commemorate Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently took to social media and posted a heartwarming message after the former Barcelona star won his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 30.

The Argentine playmaker was crowned as the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. Last year, Messi guided Argentina towards FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, by scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Addressing the staggering peak, Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of snaps from the Ballon d'Or ceremony. In one of the pictures, Messi and Roccuzzo were seen posing alongside their children while in the other picture, the Argentine playmaker can be seen holding the trophy.

Roccuzzo wrote in the caption:

"Congratulations love @leomessi. I kept making history, you deserve everything and more! We are super proud of you. We love you."

After winning the accolade, Lionel Messi paid tribute to Argentine legend Deigo Maradona, who would have turned 63 on Monday. He also thanked all the fans, teammates, and coaches, who supported him.

Lionel Messi answers the GOAT question at Ballon d'Or ceremony

After Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham handed Lionel Messi his eighth Ballon D'or title, the Argentine gave a speech addressing everyone who supported him. He said:

"It's nice to be here once more to enjoy this moment. To be able to win the World Cup and achieve my dream. I couldn't imagine having the career I've had and everything I've achieved, the fortune I've had to be part of the best team in history. All of them [Ballon d'Or awards] are special for different reasons."

Messi expressed his happiness in winning the FIFA World Cup, which was his dream. He also stated that he's pleased to have such a successful career and all of his eight Ballon D'ors are special for him for unique reasons.

After the ceremony, Lionel Messi was asked by the reporter if he is the greatest player in the history of the sport. He replied (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"As I always said, I do not know if I am the best player in history or not. If I am one of the best, then this is a wonderful thing."

The Argentine gave a diplomatic answer to the question by stating that if he's one of the best, he's contented with it. However, the GOAT debate will always remain a point of discussion for football fans.