"You deserve it" - Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus reacts to Tottenham star receiving 2022 FIFA World Cup call-up

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has reacted to Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison getting a call-up to the Brazil squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tite has surprisingly left Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino out of the team. However, Selecao still have a strong attacking unit for the tournament.

Apart from Jesus and Richarlison, the former's teammate Gabriel Martinelli has also been picked. Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, Barcelona's Raphinha, and Flamengo's Pedro round off the attacking options at Tite's disposal.

Jesus and Richarlison are direct rivals at club level as they represent both sides of north London. They will now look to operate as a unit and help Brazil lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Richarlison posted a video of his reactions to being named on the flight to Qatar. Jesus commented on the post:

"you deserve too much."

Richarlison has made 38 appearances for Brazil's senior team, scoring 17 goals. While his form hasn't been up to the mark for Tottenham this season, managing only two goals and three assists in 13 games, the former Everton man has been crucial for Tite's team in recent years.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, has managed five goals and seven assists in 18 games for the Gunners. He has made 56 career appearances for the Brazilian national team, scoring 19 goals.

Manchester United legend lauds Arsenal star Martin Odegaard

Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Martin Odegaard has been prolific for the Gunners since joining the club in 2020. The Norwegian initially arrived on loan before being recruited on a permanent deal in 2021.

Since his arrival, the former Real Madrid prodigy has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in 78 games. He is one of Arsenal's most creative players at the moment.

Sash ~ @ltarsenal



Gabriel Jesus - 10 G/A in 13 games

Bukayo Saka - 10 G/A in 13 games

Gabriel Martinelli - 7 G/A in 13 games

Martin Odegaard - 6 G/A in 12 games

Granit Xhaka - 6 G/A in 13 games



No one standout player, it's a proper TEAM!

With Mikel Arteta's team currently leading the Premier League table with 34 points from 13 games, Odegaard has once again been pivotal in their success. He has scored four goals and assisted a further two in 18 games.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville heaped praise on the midfielder as he told Sky Sports after the Gunners' 1-0 Premier League win against Chelsea (via HITC):

“I love watching their front players. I love Jesus, I love Saka, I love Martinelli, absolutely fantastic. Odegaard is class, he is class.”

