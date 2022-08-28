“You deserve it” – Juan Mata sends message to Manchester United star after 1-0 win against Southampton 

Former Manchester United attacker Juan Mata sent Bruno Fernandes a message following the Portuguese midfielder's winner against Southampton on August 27.

Fernandes struck home a fine effort in the 55th minute to secure a vital three points for the Red Devils.

It was the first goal scored by the Portuguese since taking the number eight shirt from Mata.

The former Chelsea winger left Manchester United this summer following the expiration of his contract and is now a free agent.

Mata has saluted his former teammate on Instagram, writing in response to a post from Fernandes:

"You deserve it."

Fernandes arrived at Old Trafford back in January 2020 from Sporting CP and hit form immediately.

He managed 12 goals in his first 21 appearances, flourishing as the Red Devils' talisman.

He followed that up with a high scoring campaign of 28 goals in 58 appearances during the 20-21 season.

Overall, the Portuguese has managed 50 goals in 129 games and his adaptation at United can be attributed to his relationship with Mata.

The pair grew close during their time together at Old Trafford and Fernandes' feelings when the Spaniard departed this summer were clear.

He wrote on his Instagram:

"One legend, magician, mentor and a true friend. I couldn’t be more lucky to find someone to look for and learn in this beginning at United and the Premier League."

He added,

"Was for me a pleasure play alongside with you, but more than that was amazing for me after this time having you as a friend."

Fernandes will look to have success now having taken on Mata's number eight shirt.

Fernandes form could be key for Manchester United this season

Fernandes may be the main man this season

Manchester United have started the campaign with two wins and two defeats in their first four matches.

The season-opening 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion came as a shock, but the 4-0 thrashing to Brentford had the Red Devils at rock bottom.

However, the mood around Old Trafford soon changed off the back of the much-needed 2-1 win over Liverpool last Monday.

The emphasis will be on United keeping the winning momentum going, having followed the win over Liverpool with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Fernandes' form may be key to how things pan out for Ten Hag's side this season.

It bodes well if the Portuguese can hit top form once again that saw him score for fun in his first few seasons at the club.

