“You deserve it” - Kylian Mbappe reacts as Lionel Messi wins 8th Ballon d’Or 

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has put up a congratulatory message for his former teammate Lionel Messi after his Ballon d'Or win.

The Argentine great picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday night, pipping Erling Haaland and Mbappe himself to the ultimate individual prize in football.

Messi guided his national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in December last year, scoring seven goals in the tournament, including two in the finals against France.

With that, the former Barcelona ace completed his stellar trophy cabinet with every major trophy for club and country, thereby sealing his status as the greatest of all time.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Messi win the Ballon d'Or, the eighth of his career, as Mbappe wished him after the ceremony.

The Frenchman put up an Instagram story with a picture of Messi with the Golden Ball, accompanied with the captions:

"Congratulations Leo for your award

"You deserve it 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

@leomessi"

Mbappe, the top-goal scorer of the World Cup with eight goals, including a sensational hat-trick against Argentine in the finals, came in at third. He'd also scored 41 goals in 43 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season, winning the Ligue 1 title.

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland finished in second place despite his treble heroics last season. With 52 goals in 53 games, the Norwegian ace helped them to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League title while bagging four more with Norway.

Lionel Messi's era could be over, onto Mbappe and Haaland now

Lionel Messi has picked up his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy, but that could be the last of his incredible career.

The Argentine is 36 now and no longer playing in Europe as he joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer from PSG in what may have been his last transfer.

This leaves the door ajar for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, the two biggest favorites for the Golden Ball in the coming years.

Mbappe has been knocking at the door for some years now as the Frenchman continues to go from strength to strength in his remarkable career.

Now, Haaland has joined the fray, too, following his barnstorming run last season. At 23, he's a few years younger than Mbappe but equally talented.

Both players have the world at their feet, and with Messi and Ronaldo now past their prime, it's up to the duo to take up the baton.