"You deserve this title" - Brazil legend Rivaldo sends incredible message to Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup final

Brazil icon Rivaldo sent an incredible message to Argentina hero Lionel Messi after his side qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Rivaldo's Selecao exited the competition in the quarter-finals, and he has revealed that he is now backing Messi to win the tournament.

He wrote on Twitter:

"We no longer have Brazil or Neymar in this cup final so I'll stick with Argentina. No words for you Messi you deserved to be World Champion before, but God knows all things and will crown you this Sunday, you deserve this title."

Lionel Messi was his best during Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday, 13 December.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored the opener from the penalty spot before setting up Julian Alvarez for La Albiceleste's third.

The Argentine icon has scored five goals and contributed three assists in six 2022 World Cup appearances.

He is the joint-top goalscorer with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

Messi became Argentina's top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup competition with 11 goals in 25 appearances.

The forward's 25 appearances also took him level with German great Lothar Matthaus for the record number of appearances in World Cup history.

Lionel Messi is set to make a record 26th appearance in a World Cup in Sunday's final.

Lionel Scaloni's side will face France or Morocco in the tournament's final on Sunday, 18 December.

The two sides do battle in their semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December.

Lionel Messi claims the final will be his last appearance at a FIFA World Cup

Messi claims the final will be his last World Cup outing.

Lionel Messi has claimed that his appearance in Sunday's final at the Lusail Stadium will be his last at a FIFA World Cup.

The legendary forward spoke in the aftermath of the victory over Croatia when he made the claim.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final. That is really very gratifying."

Messi continued by revealing the emotions of this World Cup while explaining the length of time until the 2026 World Cup being key to his decision:

"Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don't think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant."

