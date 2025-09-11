  • home icon
  • "You don't deserve to wear this badge", "Unprofessional player" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-teammate as he announces departure from Al-Nassr

By Silas Sud
Modified Sep 11, 2025 19:03 GMT
Al-Nassr fans slammed Laporte on X
Al-Nassr fans on X have blasted Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Aymeric Laporte, after he announced his departure on social media earlier today (September 11). A large section of fans criticized Laporte for being unprofessional and failing to meet expectations during his tenure with the club.

Months after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr opted to recruit Aymeric Laporte from Manchester City on August 24, 2023, for a reported transfer fee of £23.6 million. Having established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, many fans expected the 31-year-old to help guide the Riyadh-based outfit to silverware.

Laporte made 69 appearances across all competitions, impressively scoring nine goals as a centre-back. However, the Spaniard was notably sent off twice and was unable to win any official trophies at the club. Additionally, he publicly admitted he wasn't enjoying his time in Saudi Arabia during an interview with AS in January 2024, stating:

"They haven't made things too easy for us. In fact, there are many players who are unhappy, but oh well; we're working every day, negotiating, so to speak, to see if things improve a little because this is something new for them too, having European players who already have a long career. Maybe they're not used to this and have to adapt to a little more seriousness."
"Yes, they take care of us, but not enough for my taste. I mean, in Europe, they pay you a good salary, but they take care of you much more."

Laporte is set to join LaLiga outfit Athletic Bilbao after FIFA reversed their decision and approved the transfer. Athletic had originally attempted to sign him from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr on September 1. However, the transfer was not completed before the deadline.

Following the approval, Laporte posted on X:

"Dear @AlNassrFC fans, My time at this great club has come to an end. I’m grateful for this experience, full of memories and growth, and proud to have been part of the SPL rise on the world stage. It’s been an honor to share the pitch with so many top players. I wish the club nothing but success for the future. 💛Ayme"
However, one fan posted:

"Absolutely unprofessional player ‘ i wish you the worst Scenario that could happened to a player. You did all what it takes to disappoint the al nasser fans by getting red cards for unnecessary reasons and getting injured while staying at home to avoid playing . God will not forgive your Satanic intentions"
Another fan tweeted:

"You don't deserve to wear this badge. Go away and we won't even mention you."
Other fans reacted below:

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr had a poor 2024-25 campaign under Stefano Pioli's tutelage. They ended the season without silverware, finishing third in the Saudi Pro League table with 70 points, 13 behind champions Al-Ittihad, and five points behind Al-Hilal.

Fortunately, they have made a positive start to date under their new manager, Jorge Jesus, this season. They looked dominant against Al-Taawoun, securing a 5-0 win (August 29), with Joao Felix scoring a brilliant hat-trick and Cristiano Ronaldo netting a penalty.

Al-Nassr will next face Al-Kholood on Sunday, September 14.

