"You deserved more", "Wish you weren't leaving" - Fans react as Manchester United star announces departure from the club

Fans online have reacted to youngster Zidane Iqbal leaving Manchester United, as he joins FC Utrecht for €1 million this summer.

Iqbal, an academy product of the Red Devils, made only one appearance for the club's senior team. Many believe that he deserved to get more opportunities with the first team. However, the 20-year-old Iraq midfielder will embark on a new journey in the Netherlands.

Iqbal wrote as a part of his departure message:

"The time is right to go and take on a new challenge. It is one I can not wait for and I will be applying myself with the same level of desire, determination, and dedication that has taken me this far in my career. This is a perfect opportunity and I can't wait to get started."

After the announcement, Manchester United fans started leaving emotional messages for the midfielder, as one of them wrote:

"You deserved more lad, best of luck."

Another fan claimed:

"Wish you weren’t leaving. Been a big fan of watching you grow in the United system. I know you will be great and can’t wait to watch your future continue!"

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Zidane Iqbal announced his Manchester United departure:

Daley Blind lauded Lisandro Martinez for his first Manchester United season

Since his last summer move from Ajax, Lisandro Martinez has established himself as one of the key players for Manchester United. The Argentine made 45 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, keeping 20 clean sheets.

Martinez, however, was doubted by many upon his arrival due to his short stature. Former United fullback Daley Blind, though, was impressed with the Argentine's performances in his debut season. Speaking about Martinez, Blind said (via United's official website):

"He is a great centre-back. He is so aggressive, he’s really good with his feet, he’s really good at tackling, so you cannot write him off just because he’s maybe not the height you expect him to be. But I think he showed himself directly that he is capable of everything in the Premier League."

Martinez received the Sir Mat Busby Player of the Year award for his performances as well. United are set to offer him a contract extension with improved terms despite signing him just last season.

