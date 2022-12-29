“You are so desperate and that’s why you lost all your respect” – ‘Curry King’ demands Salt Bae to return his gift after World Cup antics

'Curry King' Suleman Raza, a British-Pakistani restaurateur, has slammed Salt Bae after the latter's unprofessional and unseemly behavior at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

Nusret Gokce, nicknamed Salt Bae, is a famous Turkish butcher who became an internet meme in 2017 after a video of his unique seasoning technique went viral. The 39-year-old chef somehow found his way onto the pitch after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup and intruded during the celebrations.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

thesun.co.uk/sport/20881048… I want my gift to Salt Bae BACK after World cup antics, says ‘Curry King’ I want my gift to Salt Bae BACK after World cup antics, says ‘Curry King’thesun.co.uk/sport/20881048…

Gokce was seen pestering multiple players, including Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, for photos and to hold their winners' medals. The Turkish chef even managed to touch the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Prior to this, Raza had met Gokce at one of the Turkish chef's restaurants and presented him with a gift. However, following Gokce's behavior at the FIFA World Cup, Raza lambasted Salt Bae and demanded that he return the gift.

Raza said in a video posted on TikTok (via The Sun):

"Salt Bae, you're a chef and I'm a curry king. I want my gift back. Do you know why? Because you have been so rude and disrespectful to the players. The way you have harrassed the families while they were with their families on the pitch.The way you have tried to snatch the trophy from the players."

He added:

"You have lost all your respect and fans from all around the world, including me. You know what, you are so desperate and that's why you lost all your respect and that's why I want my gift back. Let me know when and how."

Following his antics during Argentina's World Cup victory, the Turkish chef has been banned from attending multiple top events, including the US Open Cup final.

Jake Paul slams Salt Bae for disrespecting 'GOATs' after FIFA World Cup antics

YouTuber Jake Paul has also lambasted Salt Bae after his poor actions during Argentina's celebrations. The American internet personality hit out at the Turkish chef for badgering Lionel Messi for a photo.

He also pointed out a similar instance at the UEFA Champions League final in 2018 between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Gokce posed for a photo with Reds star Mohamed Salah after the winger sustained a significant injury to his arm.

This clearly did not sit well with Paul, as he wrote on Twitter:

"This dude has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI."

Jake Paul @jakepaul This dude has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI. This dude has been disrespecting GOATs way too long. I may have found someone who annoys me more than KSI. https://t.co/YYZTgI5cCi

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes