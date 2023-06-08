"You destroyed football", "I really hate you" – Barcelona fans flood comments section of David Beckham's latest post as Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Barcelona fans have flooded the comments section of Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's recent Instagram post, expressing their frustration about Lionel Messi joining the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit.

Messi, 35, put an end to weeks of speculation about his immediate future this Wednesday. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner confirmed:

"I'm going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it 100%. I'm missing a few things, but we decided to go ahead."

In the aftermath of the aforementioned interview, the Catalan side suffered a major hit in their hopes of facilitating a sensational return for the Argentine. To voice their dissatisfaction, Blaugrana fans stormed one of Beckham's posts.

In the comments section of a "Global Day of Parents" video on the ex-Real Madrid man's Instagram, a fan wrote:

"You destroyed football!"

Here are a few other comments from disgruntled Blaugrana fans under Beckham's social media post:

"DON'T TAKE OUR LEO 😢❤️💙"

"I really hate you now!"

"Please leave Leo out of your club 💔😠"

"If you sign @leomessi, Barca fans will hate you and your team forever"

"Please don't sign Leo, give him back to Barcelona ❤️😢"

Prior to his shocking departure as a free agent in 2021, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner helped Barcelona cement themselves as one of the best clubs in the world. He also bagged a host of personal honors during his stint.

Messi won 10 La Ligas, four Champions Leagues, six Balons d'Or amongst other trophies at Nou Camp. He joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year spell, winning two further league titles.

Barcelona release official statement to shed light on Lionel Messi talks

Barcelona have released a statement regarding Lionel Messi's move to MLS outfit Inter Miami. The statement read:

"On Monday, June 5, Jorge, the player's father and representative, informed club president Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami this summer, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear the blaugrana."

The statement also pinpointed how Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is respectful of the ex-PSG star's decision:

"President Laporta understood and respected his decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years. Both Joan Laporta and the player's father also agreed to work together to promote a tribute from Barça fans to honour the footballer."

After making his Blaugrana debut in 2004, the left-footed forward etched himself in their history by becoming their all-time top-scorer with 672 goals in 778 games. He also guided the club to 35 trophies during his 17-year-long stint.

