"You were a disappointment" - Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund gets called out by San Marino star for his comments after Euro qualifier

Manchester United's rising star Rasmus Hojlund has been publicly criticized by San Marino's seasoned defender Roberto Di Maio. The tension between the two erupted following Denmark's 2-1 victory over San Marino in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday, October 17.

Hojlund, who broke the deadlock with an early goal, later accused Di Maio of a career-threatening foul. San Marino's defense seemed to operate on a no-holds-barred approach, particularly towards Hojlund, deploying a series of aggressive tackles.

However, it all reached a boiling point in the 88th minute when Di Maio kneed the striker from behind, devoid of any attempt to engage with the ball. Reacting vehemently, the Denmark international told TV2 (via GOAL):

"The last duel had nothing to do with football. It ended up being laughable in the end. Such a duel must not just turn into a yellow card. It's a knee in the back – straight red card if you ask me."

He continued:

"I think it is disrespectful that they hit and tear. I can't say much other than that I think they are the ones who started, and then the game just went on. They took it to the next level because they have nothing to lose. They thought: 'Well, fine enough, we might as well try to destroy the career'."

Di Maio fired back through social media. Labeling Hojlund as "Mr 80 million," he taunted the young striker for his complaints (via GOAL):

"Today I read that Mr 80 million is complaining because yesterday he received less than great treatment from the defenders of San Marino."

"Well dear, probably in football like today where physical contact has disappeared you can allow yourself to make fun of us little opponents with ugly and repeated gestures or to simulate at every opportunity hoping for the VAR for a penalty."

He added:

"I would have liked to see you 15 years ago when only real men played football! You were a disappointment Hojlund, good luck."

Di Maio's comments are in reference to Manchester United signing Hojlund from Atalanta for around €80 million in the summer. With the win, Denmark are now second in their group, level on points with leaders Slovakia.

Four Premier League youngsters in the hunt for Golden Boy award, including Manchester United's Hojlund

Four Premier League talents Rasmus Hojlund, Levi Colwill, Evan Ferguson, and Milos Kerkez find themselves shortlisted for the prestigious Golden Boy award. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the accolade singles out the most exceptional player under the age of 21 in European football each year.

If successful, Hojlund will become the second Manchester United player to claim the Golden Boy trophy in less than a decade, following Anthony Martial in 2015.

The Danish striker has been in formidable form in the UEFA Champions League, netting three goals in just two appearances for the Red Devils. Conversely, he's yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, having participated in five games this season.

He will be looking to change that as Manchester United gear up to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, October 21.