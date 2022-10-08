“You don’t become a bad team overnight” – Aaron Ramsdale tells Arsenal teammates why they should be on their game during Liverpool clash

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has sent a warning to his teammates ahead of his team's clash against Liverpool on Sunday (9 October).

The two sides are set to lock horns in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium. They are in rather contrasting form at this point in time.

The Gunners sit in second place in the league table with 21 points from eight games, two points behind Manchester City. However, they have a game in hand. The Reds, meanwhile, are in 10th spot with as many points from their first seven games of the season.

Ramsdale has urged his teammates to stay cautious against Jurgen Klopp's side. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the goalkeeper stated that a team of Liverpool's quality doesn't turn bad overnight (via Liverpoolecho):

"You don't stay top of the league for as long as they have and you don't become a bad team overnight. We've got to be on our game like we have been throughout the start of the season. Hopefully, we can get the Emirates rocking again and have another good weekend."

The English shot-stopper has been in great form between the posts for the Gunners. In eight league games, he has conceded eight goals and kept three cleansheets.

Since his move to Arsenal in 2021, Ramsdale has conceded 49 goals in 45 games and kept 17 cleansheets across all competitions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on clash against Liverpool

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta recently spoke to the media ahead of his team's crucial clash against Liverpool. When talking about whether he is looking forward to the contest, here's what the Spanish tactician said (via arsenal.com):

"Again, it's another really exciting game to play against one of the toughest opponents in this league. It's going to be a really demanding match and it's gonna require us to be at our best again."

He further added:

"Every game is the same. Obviously, it's a big match. It's a fixture that everybody's looking for, against an opponent that has shown in the last five or six years the level that they have. And we have to show those opponents again that we have reached the level and we are ready to compete against them."

