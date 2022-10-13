"You don’t have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo and scoring 700 goals or Maguire being club captain" - Louis Saha makes interesting comparison between Manchester United and Arsenal 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recently outlined the difference between the Red Devils and Arsenal as he discussed the difficulties of managing players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 24 points from their first nine league games of the season. United, meanwhile, are in the fifth spot with 15 points from their first eight games.

Saha believes Mikel Arteta has a younger squad with fewer egos which helps the Gunners flourish more than Erik ten Hag's side. Saha told Compare.bet:

"Some other squads are playing better at the moment, like maybe Arsenal, and you’ll see less problems with status and ego down there than with United. You don’t have to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo and scoring 700 goals or Maguire being club captain."

Speaking about Arteta's side, Saha added:

"Whereas Arsenal has a young squad full of talent and you can manage them. You can tell them to go and sit on the bench, players might not be happy but they can’t do anything about it. That’s not the case with United."

"It’s harder, there’s more politics and it can be a big challenge. So those players, they have to understand it’s not the same as a normal squad that you’d have to deal with."

The Gunners have a lot of fresh blood in their team. The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have helped Arteta's side to flourish in recent times. The north London outfit have lost only one game in the league so far this season against Manchester United.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is slowly getting back to his best

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo endured a nightmare start to the 2022-23 season. In ten games for the Red Devils so far, the Portuguese has scored two goals and provided one assist. He has started only one Premier League game for United this season.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is slowly getting his form back. The Portuguese scored his 700th club career goal against Everton. The Red Devils earned a 2-1 win over the Toffees on Sunday (October 9) with Ronaldo's goal deciding the result.

United are set to face Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (October 13). Erik ten Hag's side currently have six points from their first three games in the competition and are second in the Group E table, three points behind toppers Real Sociedad.

