Ecuador legend Alex Aguinaga has credited the Argentina national team for being a solid unit, claiming Lionel Messi's presence is sometimes no longer felt. However, Aguinaga also praised Messi for his 'quality', particularly for his performance during the 2024 Copa America.

Messi's Argentina have been a formidable force to be reckoned with on the international stage. Over the past four years, La Albiceleste have won four trophies, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2022 Finalissima, as well as the 2021 and 2024 editions of the Copa America.

Under Lionel Scaloni's tutelage, the national team have developed quite well with a mix of experienced and young stars. Messi had his moments of quality during the 2024 Copa America but only garnered one goal and assist each in five appearances. Fortunately, his compatriots had a massive impact too to help Argentina win the title.

During an interview with DSports Radio, Aguinaga stated (via Bolavip):

“Messi is still Messi. After what he showed in the Copa America, he stands out for the quality he has."

He also touched upon Lionel Messi's role in the starting XI:

"I like Argentina’s team as a whole. They are very solid, very strong. Sometimes you don’t feel whether Lionel is there or not."

Despite being 37 years of age, Messi is still going strong for Argentina, scoring 112 goals and providing 61 assists in 191 appearances across all competitions.

"We will have to wait and see how things develop" - Scaloni on Lionel Messi wanting to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that Lionel Messi is keen on representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the former admitted it remains too early for any official announcements.

Scaloni recently told DSPORTS (via Sportstar):

“The first thing to say is that both he [Messi] and his teammates are aware that there is a reasonable amount of time left and that he and everyone else are keen to play in the World Cup."

He added:

"We will have to wait and see how things develop. He (Messi) knows what we are thinking and he is the most intelligent of us all."

After suffering numerous heartbreaks, Lionel Messi finally won the one trophy that was missing from his cabinet after leading Argentina to glory during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored seven goals and registered three assists in seven fixtures, winning the Golden Ball in the process. While Messi would turn 39 during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it would be no surprise to see him lift a second World Cup, given Argentina's form in recent years.

