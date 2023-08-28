“You don’t know football very well” – When Peter Crouch expressed bold opinion on choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Peter Crouch has bold opinions and none have been close to his take on the Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate. He believes that the fans who back the Portuguese star over the Argentine don't know football that well.

The Messi vs. Ronaldo GOAT debate has been going on for over a decade now and is nowhere near the end. The fans are likely to continue their arguments even after the two footballers retire in a few years.

On his That Peter Crouch Podcast, the former Liverpool forward said in 2022 that the fans who back Ronaldo over Messi are not knowledgeable. He said:

"I don't know if I should say this or not. I feel if you say Ronaldo, you don't know football very well. I think Ronaldo is incredible - incredible - but I do look a little bit down on you if you say Ronaldo."

It was not the only time he backed the Argentine over the Portuguese. He told the Daily Mail a few years ago:

"There will come a point when I am able to tell my grandchildren that I shared a pitch with Messi. It might have only been two minutes in the 2007 Champions League, but it is in the official register of the tournament."

Crouch faced Messi twice during his playing days, with a 50% win-lose record. He faced Ronaldo nine times for club and country, losing seven times, and getting one win and one draw.

Peter Crouch has always prefered Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Peter Crouch has been a Lionel Messi fan for years and has always backed the Argentine over Cristiano Ronaldo. Crouch told BT Sport that the current Inter Miami star is a technician and gets people excited in the stadium.

He said:

"Lionel Messi picks himself. For me, he's the best that's ever lived. As a footballer, as a technician, as someone who goes past you and excites you and scores the goals that he's done, there's no one better."

However, he has not been against Ronaldo and has claimed that the Portuguese star is the greatest goalscorer in the history of football, saying:

"He's the greatest goalscorer that's ever lived and that's a fact. He went from being a bit of a show-pony to developing into a relentless goalscorer. To go from that to bang: 40 goals a season every year, minimum, for however long he's done it is unbelievable."

Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals in his nine Inter Miami games this season. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick in the last Al Nassr game after a poor start to the season.