“You don’t know what you’re going to get with Liverpool at the moment” – Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction as Jurgen Klopp's Reds gear up for Tottenham game

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his prediction for the Reds' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (November 6).

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a difficult campaign, especially in the top flight. While they won five of their six UEFA Champions League games, Liverpool have won just four of their 12 outings in the Premier League. They are ninth in the standings, a whopping 15 points behind surprise leaders Arsenal.

The Reds suffered disappointing defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in their last two league matches. They will next travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Sharing his prediction for the game, Lawrenson highlighted that Spurs will be without Son Heung-Min and Richarlison due to injury. However, he's unsure about the visitors' chances due to their inconsistent displays this season.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson wrote:

"Straight away I’m thinking this will be a draw. I’m not sure about Tottenham; that Son Heung-min injury will hurt them and it looks like Richarlison will be out. Antonio Conte will most definitely not want to lose another game at home. You don’t know what you’re going to get with Liverpool at the moment."

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham ahead of Liverpool's trip to north London

Spurs made comebacks in their last two games against Bournemouth and Marseille. Trailing 2-0 against the Cherries, Tottenham won 3-2 via a stoppage-time winner in the Premier League on October 29.

They then needed another stoppage time winner to win 2-1 against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League after trailing 1-0 against the French side.

Jurgen Klopp highlighted the same ahead of his team's clash against Spurs, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"A big game for us, a massive game for us. Difficult as well. Spurs away. I didn’t count now the points distance between us and them, but we cannot be picky with opponents and games and where we want to get points – we have to go for it, definitely. But it’s difficult; we all know Tottenham is a side that is well organised, defending on an extremely high level, and counter-attacking is a massive thing now."

He added:

"The last two games when they had to chase the game, you saw the offensive power as well. I think Spurs is in a good moment. They had now two important games around the last minute, and especially the last one was a really big one for Tottenham. So we are prepared for a confident, strong opponent."

Tottenham haven't beaten the Reds in the league since 2017, so Klopp will hope to extend his team's unbeaten record against Spurs.

