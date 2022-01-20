“You don’t look at someone who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s age and sign them” – Arsenal legend questions Manchester United transfer decision

Arsenal legend Nicholas is unimpressed with Manchester United's transfer policy.

The Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane last summer but failed to address their long-term concerns in midfield.

The club added Ronaldo and Sancho to an already strong list of players involving Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwoos, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Questioning their decision to bring in Ronaldo, who will turn 37 in a fortnight, Nicholas told MyBettingSites:

“You [United] don’t look at someone who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s age and sign them. It wasn’t a clever move for Manchester United and it wasn’t a clever move for Ronaldo himself either."

Nicholas feels Ronaldo's move has not paid off for United.

“Has Cristiano been a success? Not really, but you can’t blame him for wanting to go back to one of the biggest clubs in the world. The Ronaldo signing shows that Manchester United’s board have no focus on where they want to be,” he added.

Nicholas further feels that Ronaldo is a different type of forward than the likes of Rashford and Greenwood. He feels that is the reason why the two English strikers are faring poorly this season. He said:

“It isn’t Cristiano that’s disturbed Greenwood or Rashford’s quality. Ronaldo wasn’t the right signing and it’s typical that Manchester United are getting all the decisions wrong at the top levels [of the boardroom]. They don’t know what they are trying to be, and it isn’t the United that we are used to."

Nicholas has told the young English forwards to focus on their own development instead of seeking inspiration from CR7. He added:

"Ronaldo coming back to Manchester United hasn’t had an influence on either Greenwood or Rashford’s development this season. Their respective seasons are entirely on themselves, they need to get themselves through the awkward points in their careers.”

Manchester United win 3-1 against Brentford

Ralf Rangnick's Red Devils beat Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday night. However, the scoreline does not completely reflect the proceedings of the game.

Brentford could have all but run away with the game in the first half had David De Gea not made numerous incredible saves. United came out a much better team in the second 45 and grabbed their chances to win the game.

United will want to build on their win when they take on West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

