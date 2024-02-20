"You don’t really want to disrupt that" - David Seaman doesn't want Arsenal to sign 'special' £60m rated PL star

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has urged the Gunners to stay away from Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto. He does not think the Portuguese forward will make the Gunners better, though he thinks Neto is a special player.

Speaking to Parimatch, Seaman stated that his former club have a good squad right now and don't need to add more players. However, he admitted that Neto did well during Wolves' 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. He said (via Metro):

"Would I take Pedro Neto at Arsenal? When you look at what's in there already in the Arsenal team, you don't really want to disrupt that, so probably not. But he's a special player for Wolves. What I loved about the Wolves performance against Spurs at the weekend was their second goal – Neto broke from his own half, took it all the way and then squared it for Joao Gomez. Neto's left foot is amazing, and as we saw then, it was just brilliant play from him."

The Gunners, along with Manchester United and Tottenham, have been linked with a move for Pedro Neto this summer. According to reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers could be forced to sell their prized asset this summer to comply with FFP rules and avoid a possible points deduction.

Arsenal and Tottenham warned by Wolves manager Gary O'Neil

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil has sent a warning to clubs interested in signing Pedro Neto, which reportedly include Arsenal and Tottenham, ahead of the summer window. He stated that he doesn't want the club to sell Neto despite the reported interest in his services.

O'Neil said (via Metro):

"I've been asked a few times this week about the summer already and I'm not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club. He's a fantastic player that we spent a lot of money on, that we work very hard on, and as far as I'm concerned we don't want to lose our best players."

The English tactician added:

"I saw some of the stuff out there and none of that came from me or the club. There will be rumours circulating around a lot of our players hopefully because of the work they're doing. But the club's stance will be decided in the summer on who we think we can lose – whether that's anybody – and what the price needs to be."

Pedro Neto has scored twice this season in the Premier League and added nine assists to his tally.