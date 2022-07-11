"You don’t see it happening at Liverpool or Man City" - Noel Whelan worried by 'embarrassing' issue Manchester United have faced in recent years 

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes it is 'embarrassing' that behind-the-scenes leaks are continuing at Manchester United.

Dressing room leaks have long been a concern at Old Trafford. Many believe that one of Erik ten Hag's first tasks should be to quash any reports about the team or him leaving the inner circle.

An example of a story that has breached Manchester United is Ten Hag's apparent five commandments, that as per The Mirror involves a strict fitness regime, including banning alcohol before matchdays.

🧑🏻‍🦲 Dropped if late for meeting or training regardless of status



🧑🏻‍🦲 No alcohol during gameweeks



🧑🏻‍🦲 Use club chefs/overhauled menu over personal chefs



🧑🏻‍🦲 Monthly BMI checks



🧑🏻‍🦲 Go to EtH with problems before agents

Whelan believes the latest leak is 'worrying' and also claimed that United's rivals would not let such behavior stand. The pundit told Football Insider:

“It is a worry. It’s embarrassing to see this kind of thing coming out. It should be between the players or staff, in-house. These kinds of demands from the manager – that should stay between him and the players. How it’s getting out like this again, I don’t know. It looks really amateurish."

“You don’t see it happening at Liverpool, you don’t see it happening at Man City. But it always seems to happen at Man United at the moment.”

Erik Ten Hag: "Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT for sale, he is in our plans - he's not with us due to personal issues. We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, that's it". "How to make Cristiano happy? I don't know - I'm looking forward to work with him".

Erik ten Hag confirms where he wants to strengthen Manchester United squad

Fans are becoming concerned by United's lack of signings during the current transfer window. Young Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is the only addition to the squad so far this summer.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, the Dutch boss confirmed that he wants to strengthen specifically in midfield and attack and stated:

"At my first press conference, I said already that definitely we are searching for players in the midfield and I think that we have a need. But also, in offence, we are still looking for players."

"We want to have the right players. We have a really good squad. We are working to develop our way of playing. If the opportunity is there [to sign players], then we will strike.”

United have been heavily linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who played under Ten Hag for Ajax until his departure for Camp Nou in 2019.

Speaking about De Jong, Ten Hag proclaimed:

"I never talk about players who are not under contract at Manchester United, players from different clubs. So I cannot tell you anything about this issue."

