“You don’t see it that much at other big clubs” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot aims cheeky joke at Real Madrid over Alexander-Arnold transfer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has taken a veiled swipe at Real Madrid's transfer policy. This comes after it was widely reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold will make the move to the Spanish side on a free transfer.

The Reds' boss took aim at Madrid's strategy of signing top players on a free. In a press conference prior to facing Arsenal, Slot commented on the trend that has seen players leave for free and join clubs like Los Blancos without paying transfer fees.

The head coach said (via This is Anfield):

“You cannot deny that this happens a bit more than it did in the past. But it’s not that it happens a lot. If my memory is correct, I think it happens mostly with a certain club that brings free agents in, and you don’t see it that much at other big clubs…yet.

“But I cannot predict the future, so I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it happened a few times now, but I also see a lot of players moving for big transfer fees in every single window in the last three, four or five years. So, it could be a Trent…trend. Funny word, by the way."

Alexander-Arnold has declared that he will depart from Liverpool at the end of the 2024–25 season, bringing to an end a 20-year relationship with the club. Even though the Reds made attempts to hold him, offering him the possibility of being the Premier League's highest-paid full-back, the 26-year-old decided to leave.

Former Arsenal manager opens up on Liverpool vice-captain's move to Real Madrid

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken about Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid in the summer on a free transfer. The 26-year-old right-back, who was developed through Liverpool's academy, has decided against renewing his contract and is looking to test himself in Spain.

Real Madrid have been consistently mentioned with Alexander-Arnold for several years, with Arsene Wenger making a similar claim. The former manager said on BeIN SPORTS (via This is Anfield):

“Real Madrid contacted Alexander-Arnold a long, long time ago. Big clubs do this. Two years before the end of the contract, they tell you: ‘We want to sign you, we’ll give you this salary, and we’ll try to make an offer to your club.’

“If it doesn’t work out, they come back next year, and if not, they’ll sign you for free. That’s what they did with Mbappe.”

Real Madrid are reportedly eager to have Alexander-Arnold with them during their FIFA Club World Cup in June (via Sky Sports). They are offering Liverpool a token payment of about €1 million to permit him to depart early, rather than wait until his contract expires.

Although the Reds would be unwilling to do so, the hope that there may be some recompense might be alluring. Los Blancos have enjoyed what could become a trend of acquiring great players on free transfers, having handled Kylian Mbappe in the same manner.

