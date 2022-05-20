"You don’t see them saying anything bad" - Alex McLeish points out main reason behind Liverpool fringe players being happy under Jurgen Klopp

Scottish Premier League-winning manager Alex McLeish believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's "remarkable personality" has helped him keep the Reds' fringe players happy.

McLeish's comments come after Klopp apologized to the rotation players in his squad while speaking to the media after his side's match against Southampton. The German tactician made nine changes to the starting XI for that game, with the likes of Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones starting.

Most of his changes worked as the team picked up a vital 2-1 win on 18 May to keep the Premier League title race alive. In his post-match interview, Klopp also referred to the lack of playing time for some of those players as a "crime" (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "What I did to a few of them, and had to do because of the situation is pretty much a crime."



Former Rangers FC boss McLeish believes the Reds manager's personality is a big reason why we hardly hear complaints from players with limited game time. He told Football Insider:

“He seems to be a cracking people person, Klopp. By that I mean the team that don’t play every single week, the players don’t play every single week, you don’t see them saying anything bad.”

The 63-year-old went on to add:

“You don’t hear them grumbling about not getting game time. He’s got a really remarkable personality that has endeared himself to the city of Liverpool and the football world. His players love him.”

With his side going for all four trophies this term, Klopp has certainly utilized his squad well. The likes of Minamino and Kostas Tsimikas impressed during the Reds' run to glory in the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Liverpool could secure the quadruple in the next 8 days

Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on the final day of the Premier League season. Klopp's side will enter the contest on 22 May just a point behind league leaders Manchester City, who welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Should City lose or draw, the Reds will secure the title with a win against Bruno Lage's side. However, if Pep Guardiola's men beat Villa, they will get their hands on a fourth Premier League title in five years.

Six days after their match against the Wolves, Klopp's troops will contest the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France. Los Blancos have already won La Liga and are aiming to seal a record-extending 14th Champions League crown.

