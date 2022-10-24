"You don’t take someone who will completely pollute the whole preparation" - Ex-coach suggests Manchester United star shouldn't be part of his nation's World Cup squad

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was forced off with an injury during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend, putting his hopes of participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup under doubt. Speaking on the setback, former France manager Raymond Domenech has suggested that the centre-back shouldn't be part of Les Bleu's squad for the competition.

Varane impressed for Manchester United during his spell on the pitch against Chelsea on Saturday before leaving the pitch due to injury. The Frenchman picked up the knock shortly after the restart as he attempted to steal the ball from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

The defender is expected to spend about three to four weeks on the sidelines, meaning he will likely miss the start of the World Cup next month. According to ESPN, the centre-back won't be fit to represent France in their first game of the tournament against Australia on November 22.

Although France manager Didier Deschamps could take the Manchester United defender to the World Cup, Domenech has advised the Les Bleus boss against such a move, citing similar examples that didn't end well.

“If we get rid of the 26 problem that allows for 3 injured players, he could probably take Varane to the World Cup," the former France coach told L'Equipe. “But if we ask ourselves if he should take him, then no. You don’t take someone who will completely pollute the whole preparation. We saw it in 2004 with Marcel Desailly, in 2008 with Patrick Vieira, I had it with William Gallas in 2010, and there was Zinedine Zidane in 2002."

“We don’t know if these players will be ready or not. It’s always the same; the group is polluted. I cited four examples from four different competitions for which we screwed up each time," he continued.

Raphael Varane's absense tough blow for France and Manchester United

The Manchester United defender is set to spend some time on the sidelines.

The centre-back has been one of Manchester United's top performers this season, putting up rock-solid displays at the heart of defence. Raphael Varane has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils this season, with ten coming in the Premier League.

Given Varane's brilliant form and eye-catching performances since the campaign kicked off, his injury has dealt a tough blow to both his club and national team. It remains to be seen how both cope with the setback.

