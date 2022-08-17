"You don’t want to fall behind too quickly" - Jamie Redknapp urges Liverpool to sign 'brilliant' midfielder 

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged his former side to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. He highlighted their midfield issues and believes they need to sign the youngster to prevent falling behind in the league.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the campaign following two disappointing draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace. Many believe that Jurgen Klopp's side are light in midfield, especially since Thiago Alcantara's injury.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are on the wrong side of 30 as well.

Bellingham, 19, is considered to be one of the best young players in European football. He has played 93 times for Dortmund since moving from Birmingham City in 2020.

Redknapp has urged the Reds to break the bank and sign the England international, who will cost around £100 million this summer. The pundit told TalkSPORT:

“It’s been a difficult start for them. Fulham were excellent in the first game and made things difficult. What it’s certainly shown everyone is that they are a little short in midfield."

He added:

“They said they are not going to go into the market, but I think they should and try and find a way to sign Jude Bellingham. That would be a brilliant signing for them. He’d be the one."

He stated that while Bellingham perhaps wants to stay at Dortmund this season, Liverpool need to bring him in to cover for their midfielders. Redknapp said:

“Whoever looks after him, I know he’s got a great family unit around him, and they want him to have another year at Dortmund. Which is understandable because he’s done so well there and is learning the game. It does feel like it will happen in time that he goes to Liverpool, but sometimes it is a case of needs must."

He added:

“Thiago has already picked up a hamstring injury, and you’ve got James Milner and Jordan Henderson who aren’t young men any more. Sometimes you have to get into the market as you don’t want to fall behind too quickly.”

Do Liverpool need to sign a new midfielder this summer?

While Jude Bellingham would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Klopp's team, the teenager would cost Liverpool an extraordinary amount of money.

Bellingham still has three years left on his current deal and is one of Dortmund's most important players. The Bundesliga giants have gained a reputation for being a selling club, they rarely sell two of their stars in the same summer. They have already allowed Erling Haaland to join Manchester City earlier this summer.

However, the Merseyside club do appear thin on the ground when it comes to central-midfielders. Jordan Henderson, James Milner and the injured Thiago are all in their 30s.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are promising prospects, but lack experience in big encounters. Meanwhile, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's fitness often let them down.

Liverpool will be hoping to jump-start their season on Sunday when they take on local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 22.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🎖️| "I think Liverpool would be one of the teams in the frame [for Jude Bellingham] absolutely. You see the look on Jurgen Klopp’s face when he is asked about him, he’s a top player." [ @David_Ornstein on the DAZN Soccer Show] 🎖️| "I think Liverpool would be one of the teams in the frame [for Jude Bellingham] absolutely. You see the look on Jurgen Klopp’s face when he is asked about him, he’s a top player." [@David_Ornstein on the DAZN Soccer Show] https://t.co/51AKnFM0Gi

