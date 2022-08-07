"You do not draw against Fulham in the first game if you have title aspirations" - Jamie O'Hara says Jurgen Klopp's team selection cost Liverpool the game in Premier League opener 

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara has lashed out at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for poor team selection in the 2-2 season-opening draw against Fulham. O'Hara believes Klopp's decision not to start Darwin Nunez in their first game of the 2022-23 season cost them the match.

Two second-half goals from Nunez and Mohamed Salah made sure that the Reds at least took a point from the game at Craven Cottage. For Fulham, Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals and put up a spirited performance in the season opener.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s new Gameday Phone-In, O’Hara said:

“It was a poor result for Liverpool, you do not draw against Fulham in the first game of the season if you have title aspirations.''

“Nunez had to start, for me, it’s very disappointing from Jurgen Klopp on that decision. Nunez came off the bench and caused havoc. If he starts the game, they would have probably win that game comfortably.''

“Fulham were excellent, they went after Liverpool. Liverpool didn’t turn up, in my opinion, I thought they were shocking in the first-half and didn’t really get going. When Nunez came on they changed a little bit.”

O’Hara added:

“For me, Liverpool have lost Sadio Mane and I don’t think they’ve replaced him yet."

The Englishman also said that Klopp will find it hard to replace Sadio Mane, who went on to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich ahead of the new season. O'Hara believes Mane's replacement, Luis Diaz, is not as effective as the Senegalese striker and will take time to settle in at Anfield.

“I don’t think Luis Diaz is going to get the same numbers that Mane got and that might be a mistake. I really do think that’s going to be a mistake from Liverpool.”

Reds fans also joined in to criticize Klopp for not picking Nunez in the starting-11 of their first game of the season. The Reds signed the Uruguay international for a club-record deal worth £75 million and £25 million in add-ons from the Portuguese club Benfica.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will play a key role for the club's campaign this year

Reds striker Darwin Nunez delivered in the very first game of his Premier League career, scoring one goal in an intense away game. The Uruguayan has yet again proved why he was so highly rated in the summer transfer window and why Klopp agreed to pay such a hefty price to sign him.

Despite a rather underwhelming result for the club in their first game of the season, Nunez's performance will certainly boost Klopp's trust in him. The 23-year-ol, alongside Salah, will play a key role in the club's campaign this year across different competitions.

