"You don't even have to pay for him" - Pundit names player Arsenal must sign amid struggle in front of goal

Football pundit Clinton Morrison has named the player Arsenal must sign to overcome their struggles in front of goal. The former Crystal Palace forward advised the Gunners to sign ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as they look to tighten things up front.

Arsenal have struggled to score goals recently. With Gabriel Jesus' inconsistency and Eddie Nketiah's lack of experience, many have tipped the Gunners to add a proven striker to their ranks.

Meanwhile, Benzema appears to be unsettled in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Ittihad during the summer transfer window. According to Marca, the Frenchman had a fallout with his manager Marcello Gallardo and the sour relationship between the duo could result in the player's exit.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Clinton Morrison advised Arsenal to snap up the Real Madrid legend in a loan deal, while explaining what he can bring to the table at the Emirates Stadium:

“There aren’t many strikers on the market, but I think if I got Karim Benzema, even on loan that would be awesome."

“I think it’s a no-brainer, just get him on loan, you don’t even have to pay a fee for him, Karim Benzema scores goals, his movement and finishing is great, he can stay in the box, they have players who can create stuff, even Jesus, stay in the box, and he would be a good signing,” Morrison added.

Since joining Al-Ittihad during the summer, Benzema has made 20 appearances for the Saudi giants across all competitions, recording 12 goals and five assists to his name. It remains to be seen if he'll end up leaving the club anytime soon.

What's next for Arsenal?

After earning an emphatic 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League today (January 20), the Gunners will now switch their focus to their next fixture in the English top flight. They're scheduled to clash with Nottingham Forest away from home on January 30.

Following that, Mikel Arteta's men will play their highly anticipated fixture versus Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on February 4 before squaring it off with West Ham United at the London Stadium on February 11.

Thanks to today's result, the Gunners have now climbed above Aston Villa to occupy the third position in the Premier League table. It'd be interesting to see how they'll compete for the title come the end of the season.