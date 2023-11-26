"You don't even do that in training" - Owen Hargreaves stunned by Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's goal against Everton

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has hailed Alejandro Garnacho's sumptuous strike in the 3-0 Premier League win at Everton on Sunday (November 26).

The 19-year-old opened the scoring with a mesmerising overhead effort in the third minute at Goodison Park, capitalising a delivery from Diogo Dalot from the right. Garnacho made brilliant contact with the ball as he hauled himself up in the air to complete an acrobatic finish.

The strike - dripping with quality - mesmerised the away section as the Everton citadel was breached early. Hargreaves went ga ga, saying (as per Utd Plug) that Garnacho's strike isn't even replicated in training.

“One of the greatest goals we've ever seen in Premier League history. The football's good. Dalot stands it up, but the finish? You don't even do that in training. You don't even do it with your mates. It's incredible. Everything about it is majestic.”

Following Garnacho's wonder strike, there was more to come for the visitors. Marcus Rashford doubled the lead from the spot in the 56th minute before Anthony Martial confirmed the result 15 minutes from time.

Manchester United star at a loss for words after brilliant strike

Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho

Having netted just once in 16 games across competitions this season before the game, Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho produced a memorable effort to double that tally.

The 19-year-old was at a loss of words to describe it goal, adding that it was one of the best goals of his young career. Garnacho said that the noise from the crowd after the goal told him that he had netted an incredible effort. He said (as per United Zone):

“I couldn’t believe I scored it to be honest, I didn’t see how I scored I just listened to the crowd and said oh my god. One of the best goals I’ve scored, I’m very happy."

The win lifted Erik ten Hag's side to sixth in the standings after 13 games, six points off leaders Arsenal (30).