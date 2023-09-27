“You are excited to be able to beat him” – Hector Herrera makes interesting claim on why he wants Lionel Messi to play in US Open Cup final

Houston Dynamo midfielder Hector Herrera has opened up on the prospect of facing Inter Miami star Lionel Messi. The two sides are set to face off in the final of the US Open Cup on Wednesday (September 27).

The Mexican stated that the side were looking forward to playing the Argentine superstar.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said (via press conference):

"For us it is a motivation to be able to play against him. I have had the opportunity to play many times (against him) and it is something that motivates you, you are excited to be able to beat him,"

However, his presence on the field is not guaranteed. Messi was subbed off in the first half of Inter Miami's game against Toronto FC and did not feature in their 1-1 draw against Orlando City FC.

Herrera had this to say with regard to that:

"Knowing 'Tata' (Gerardo Martino) and how they handle themselves there, they will be waiting to see if he can play or not because we know what he is capable of on the field. But we are focused on ours, on what we have to do." to do to us," he added.

Herrera went on to sing the 36-year-old's praises, adding:

"I have said it many times: it seems that he is not in the game and does not find the spaces, but the moment you give him the minimum space he takes advantage of it," he said. "There is no theory to stop it. I think we will have to work very well as a team and let what God wants happen," he explained.

The two sides will face at Inter Miami's DRV PNK stadium, with the clash set to kick off at 8:30 PM Eastern Time.

Inter Miami manager issues update on Lionel Messi status for US Open Cup final

The superstar was subbed off early against Toronto FC.

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino claimed that the side would have to make a last-minute decision on Lionel Messi's availability for the US Open Cup final.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said (via press conference):

“We are going to wait for Leo until tomorrow, until the last moment,” Martino told a news conference on Tuesday. “I’m going to sit down with him, see what his feelings are (...) We’ll probably come to an agreement tomorrow.

“There are three issues here: there is the player, then the final, and then what comes next. We have to try to make the decision, there are always risks, but we have to reduce them.”

Messi was removed before half-time as a precaution in the side's 4-0 win over Toronto FC last week. He did not feature in Inter Miami's 1-1 draw against Orlando City FC on Sunday.

Inter Miami will be looking to add to their silverware this season, having already secured the Leagues Cup last month. They will face a Houston Dynamo side that are fourth in the Western Conference in the MLS.