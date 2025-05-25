"You have a fan for life", "That guy is the future" - Fans hail Manchester United star after their 2-0 win over Aston Villa

Manchester United fans have expressed their delight with star forward Amad Diallo after his impressive showing in their Premier League finale. The Red Devils ran out 2-0 victors over Aston Villa in front of their fans at Old Trafford, ending the season with a respectable result.

Following their defeat in the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim rang the changes against Villa. The 40-year-old dropped Alejandro Garnacho and Andre Onana from the squad to face the Villans, with Altay Bayindir starting between the sticks.

Amad Diallo was named in the starting XI once more and he delivered, scoring the first goal and winning the penalty for the second. The 22-year-old was once again decisive for Amorim's side, and the fans were left impressed by his display at Old Trafford.

A number of fans took to X to praise the former Atalanta man, with a fan declaring that the forward has found a fan for life in them.

"AMAD DIALLO YOU HAVE A FAN 4 LYF", they wrote.

Another fan praised him as the future of the club.

"Amad Diallo that guy is the future. The way he took that goal in the 76th minute. Man like Amad said “I got this” and boom 🤯 goal! Then Eriksen came through with a pen in the 87th minute. Final game for the club and he left with class🥰", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that he was a bright spark.

"Amad's been a bright spark, no doubt. Get in lad! 👏", they wrote.

A fan referred to him as a generational talent.

"amad is generational bro", they wrote.

Another fan made a point on the best position for the youngster.

"Amad is a much better player when he plays as RWB. Period.", they posted.

Amad Diallo took his tally to eight goals and six assists in the Premier League this season in only 26 games. The youngster helped ensure that the Red Devils won at home to Villa, ending their hopes of UEFA Champions League football.

Manchester United down ten-man Aston Villa in Premier League finale

Manchester United picked up all three points and kept a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa to close out the season. The Red Devils end the campaign in 15th place, their lowest ever league position and points tally (42) in the Premier League.

Aston Villa were reduced to ten men just before the break as goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fouled Rasmus Hojlund when the striker was through on goal. Ruben Amorim's side were forced to wait until the 76th minute to take advantage, as Bruno Fernandes' precise cross was headed home by Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian forward was in the thick of the action again with three minutes left until full-time, winning a penalty which Christian Eriksen converted. Manchester United won to snap a three-game losing run that included the Europa League final.

