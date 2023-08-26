“You are fighting for attention, I suppose" - Eddie Howe discusses why he cannot be friends with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that he cannot have a friendly relationship with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp right now. The Englishman explained that he will always see opposing head coaches as competitors as long as he is a professional manager.

The two managers have clashed before, having been involved in a heated exchange during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Newcastle on 1 September 2022.

Ahead of their upcoming encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday (27 August), Howe explained in a pre-match press conference why he finds it difficult to maintain relationships with other managers. He said (as quoted by The Mirror):

“I don't really have a relationship with any manager, I'm competing against them. I find it very difficult to have personal relationships with competitors. I've been the same as a player."

"I was not one to talk to players before a game. I draw a line, and so that is just how I have always been. I respect Jurgen a lot. I think he's done an incredible job. He's an unbelievable football manager but I draw the line at friendships because they don't exist for me.”

"When you grow up in a house of three brothers and a sister, I think naturally you just compete for everything. You are fighting for attention, I suppose."

“You are fighting for anything. Then, you start to play little games which I would create, games with my brothers which I would want to win, so maybe it's gone from there. There's no such thing as a friendly, even now with my kids, I've got to try and win. That is built in me somehow.”

It remains to be seen who will come out on top and secure all three points this weekend.

"This is going to be a great game" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has backed Newcastle United to win against Liverpool this Sunday. The Bulgarian predicted a 3-2 scoreline in favor of Eddie Howe's side.

He believes the Magpies have a great squad, while the Reds are currently facing issues, especially in the midfield department, that Newcastle can exploit. Berbatov told Metro:

"This is going to be a great game and I’m going for Newcastle. People don’t pay too much attention to Newcastle, they have a great squad and played well against City. Liverpool are not the way they used to be with players leaving, especially in midfield, so I think Newcastle can exploit these weaknesses. Prediction: 3-2."

Liverpool have seen multiple departures in midfield this summer. Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabinho, Arthur Melo, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left Anfield this window.

Meanwhile, the Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo as reinforcements this summer.