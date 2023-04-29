“You are a freak”, “We’ll be here when he ascends his throne” – Real Madrid fans in awe of stunning display by their ‘prince’ in 4-2 win over Almeria

Real Madrid fans have taken to social media to wax lyrical about Rodrygo following his spending performance in Los Blancos' 4-2 La Liga win against Almeria on Saturday (April 29).

Carlo Ancelotti's side bounced back from their 4-2 defeat against Girona with a comfortable victory over Almeria. Karim Benzema bagged a hat-trick, while Rodrygo finished the scoring for his side.

Although Benzema grabbed the headlines with his goals, fans were particularly impressed by Rodrygo's performance. Apart from scoring a goal, the Brazil international also provided an assist.

Rodrygo was among the Real Madrid players who received praise from fans on social media following the win. One fan even compared the 22-year-old to Ronaldo Nazario, tweeting:

"Oh my God! Rodrygo Nazario, you are a freak"

John H O N E S T Y @ExJohnHonestyy Oh my God Rodrygo Nazario you are a freak Oh my God Rodrygo Nazario you are a freak

Another tweeted:

"We are witnessing the coronation ceremony of Prince Rodrygo. 10+ goals, 10+ assists. We'll be here when he ascends his throne."

👑Kvng Olagreat™⚽️ @TheRealOlagreat We are witnessing the coronation ceremony of Prince Rodrygo...



10+ goals 10+ assists.



We'll be here when he ascends his throne. We are witnessing the coronation ceremony of Prince Rodrygo...10+ goals 10+ assists.We'll be here when he ascends his throne. https://t.co/LnGtiLwqir

Here are some more reactions to Rodrygo's goalscoring performance against Almeria:

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Rodrygo now has 10+ goals and 10+ assists this season… Rodrygo now has 10+ goals and 10+ assists this season… 🇧🇷 https://t.co/zjpKuWHd1b

Ā @ProudFede



He is not even a starter Rodrygo alone has more Goals and Assists this season than Barcelona’s 3 wingers Fati, Ferran and Dembele combined.He is not even a starter Rodrygo alone has more Goals and Assists this season than Barcelona’s 3 wingers Fati, Ferran and Dembele combined.He is not even a starter 😳 https://t.co/sswqXRW1uQ

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo Not about today, but a more general statement: Regardless of the plan vs City, Rodrygo has to be on the field. Even if you want to play deeper and counter, you have to him there to help Vinicus and Benz in transition. Not about today, but a more general statement: Regardless of the plan vs City, Rodrygo has to be on the field. Even if you want to play deeper and counter, you have to him there to help Vinicus and Benz in transition.

SAJAL @Modric_D_Madrid Rodrygo ever he went to Stamford bridge: Rodrygo ever he went to Stamford bridge: https://t.co/02goRB2tEU

RF @rf_madridistas Rodrygo:"my time has come".



Man city : Rodrygo:"my time has come".Man city : https://t.co/AQ8nuIcMbZ

𝕿𝖎𝖓𝖔 🦑 @tinoSznn They compared Rodrygo to Fati, lol They compared Rodrygo to Fati, lol 😂

La Liga Systems @janufooty Rodrygo doing that to somebody should be punishable Rodrygo doing that to somebody should be punishable

The win saw Real Madrid reduce the gap with La Liga leaders Barcelona to eight points. The Blaugrana, however, will reinstate their 11-point lead if they beat Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (April 29).

Los Blancos, meanwhile, will hope to build on the result when they face fourth-placed Real Sociedad on Tuesday (May 2). They will lock horns with Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final next weekend before turning their attention towards their UEFA Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.

Ancelotti and Co. host the Cityzens in the first leg of their tie at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9. The second leg will be held at the Etihad Stadium on May 17. The winner of the clash will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in the final in Istanbul

How has Rodrygo fared for Real Madrid?

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Santos for a whopping sum of €45 million in 2019 at just 18. He has since made 159 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, bagging 31 goals and assists apiece. The forward has also helped the club win seven trophies, including one UEFA Champions League and two La Ligas.

The Brazilian has been in particularly fine form for the Madrid giants this season. He has scored five times in the Champions League, including a brace in the team's 4-0 win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals. Rodrygo has also netted six times and provided nine assists in La Liga this term.

Poll : 0 votes