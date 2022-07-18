"You could get in 2 or 3 players on that sort of wage" - Ex-Manchester United striker urges Ten Hag to sell Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged his former club to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer so they can use his wages to sign other players.

The Portugal captain has reportedly made it clear that he would like to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of Champions League football and has not traveled with the squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Sheringham also feels that United's signings have not been enough to convince the 37-year-old forward to stay at the club, with Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez the only confirmed arrivals so far during the window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager.Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFCChelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. https://t.co/Fa19FcPhNX

The former England forward, who was a crucial part of the Manchester United side that won the treble in 1999, told The Mail:

"If I'm Ronaldo now I'm saying go on then United, excite me. What are you doing in the transfer market?"

The pundit later added:

"People are saying shall Ten Hag build his team around Ronaldo, but if he wants to go he goes. That opens up a whole new corridor for United."

Sheringham continued:

"You could get in two or three players on that sort of wage and that is a lot of money they could spend each month. Life goes on, he wants to go and play somewhere else so get players in that you know who are going to be strong and stable throughout the season."

Troll Football @TrollFootball Football clubs when they see Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer market



Football clubs when they see Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer markethttps://t.co/W9pbaihK9s

Sheringham unconvinced by Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

The Barcelona midfielder has been at the center of the summer's biggest transfer saga, with Ten Hag reportedly desperate to sign his former Ajax star.

However, Sheringham is skeptical about whether or not the Red Devils need to spend big money on the 25-year-old Dutch international, as he stated:

"He's a big name but I don't think he is one that is going to set the world alight at United and really come in and grab it by the scruff of the neck."

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC #mufc Sources close to Frenkie de Jong say that, privately, he is in constant contact with Erik ten Hag and is willing to join him at Old Trafford. [ @sbates_people Sources close to Frenkie de Jong say that, privately, he is in constant contact with Erik ten Hag and is willing to join him at Old Trafford. [@sbates_people] #mufc

The 56-year-old went on to say:

"If they'd have gone out and broken the bank for Declan Rice or Harry Kane, I know West Ham and Spurs fans are going to castigate me again for saying this sort of thing, but that is what you have got to do to make a statement."

The former Manchester United striker further added:

"Ten Hag has got one hell of a job on his hands to change the vibe of the dressing room around but signings like that would change the whole ethos of where Man United are going. The signings that they've made are okay at best…and that is how fans will see it as well."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far