"You could get £40 million-ish" - Pundit urges Arsenal to sell striker this summer

Pundit Jay Bothroyd has urged Arsenal to offload on-loan Stade Reims striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

The New York-born forward has been in brilliant form for Reims, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists in 37 games across competitions. His season-long loan spell has gone exceedingly well, as he's averaging a goal every 141 minutes for the French side.

However, it's unclear if Balogun will be considered ready to lead the line for Arsenal when he returns to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million last summer and have Eddie Nketiah as his backup.

Gabriel Martinelli and January signing Leandro Trossard can also play centrallym too. Bothroyd, a former Arsenal academy player, reckons his former club should cash in on Balogun. The pundit told FourFourTwo (via HITC):

"The first one, I’d say, would be (Folarin) Balogun. He’s been playing in France this year. I’d sell him because he’s done so well; you could get £40 million-ish, I would say."

Balogun, 21, still has a long way to go before he hits his peak years. His contract at the Emirates will have two years left at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if Arteta will be willing to permanently offload such a bright prospect in the summer.

Balogun could provide consistent competition to Jesus for a starting berth up front. The Brazil international has managed ten goals in 32 games across competitions in his debut season at Arsenal.

Arsenal academy striker gives verdict on Folarin Balogun's form

Like Folarin Balogun, Tyreece John-Jules was loaned out for the season by Arsenal last summer. The 22-year-old English striker has scored just thrice in 21 games across competitions for Preston North End.

John-Jules joined the Gunners' academy in 2009 - two years before Balogun. He's yet to make a senior appearance for the north London giants but has experience playing with the American striker in the youth set-up.

Speaking about Balogun's form at Stade Reims, the Englishman told the Beautiful Game Podcast (viia TeamTalk):

"When he got to under 18’s, it was when he really started to boy it, and he was scoring goals every single week. I have always seen it from young; he has been scoring goals. What he’s doing now is not really a surprise; it was just a matter of timing and opportunity. He’s a goalscorer."

Balogun boasts an impressive record of 38 goals and eight assists in 41 games for Arsenal's U18 side. For their senior team, he has managed two goals in ten appearances across competitions.

