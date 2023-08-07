“You get a chance in training to show what you can do” – David Seaman claims David Raya signing will improve Arsenal star

Arsenal legend David Seaman thinks signing David Raya will improve Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The north London club have reportedly identified Raya as a transfer target ahead of the upcoming season. While Mikel Arteta's side have already agreed personal terms with Raya, they are yet to reach an agreement with Brentford on a transfer fee.

Along with Ramsdale, Raya can give the Gunners versatility as apart from being a great shot-stopper, he is also an adept passer of the ball.

Seaman thinks the Spaniard will improve Arsenal and Ramsdale in particular. He also spoke about when his former team signed Richard Wright when he was the club's number 1 goalkeeper. Seaman said (via talkSPORT):

“The only way I can compare this is when Arsenal signed Richard Wright when I was number one. They paid a lot of money for him – I say a lot of money, it was £6million which doesn’t sound like much these days! But honestly, it made me a better goalkeeper and I’m sure that’s what will happen with Aaron."

He further added that having competition in training will only make Ramsdale a better goalkeeper as Seaman said:

“You know, you get a chance in training to show what you can do and what sort of standards you’ve got to get to and I’m sure that that’s what Aaron will do."

"I’m in no doubt that Aaron will take this competition on and like I say, he’ll show what he can do and it will definitely make him a better goalkeeper.”

Brentford have already rejected a bid worth £23 million for Raya from the north London side, via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

What is Aaron Ramsdale's record for Arsenal?

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 and has since made 79 appearances for the club, keeping 29 clean sheets. There is no denying that Ramsdale is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

The Englishman was a key player last term as Arteta's side finished second in the Premier League. He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

Matt Turner looks set to join Nottingham Forest this summer. Hence, the Gunners need a new shot-stopper who can be a backup and can also be a competition for the number 1 spot. Raya, given his ability and experience, can turn out to be the player to do so for Arsenal.