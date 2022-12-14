"You don't get tired of showing that you're the best in the world" - Luis Suarez sends emotional message to Lionel Messi after Argentina heroics

Uruguay star Luis Suarez has hailed his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as the "best in the world" after the 35-year-old led Argentina into the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in their semi-final on Tuesday, with Messi netting a penalty followed by a double from Julian Alvarez. They will face either France or Morocco in Sunday's title clash.

Messi was at his brilliant best once again; he broke the deadlock in the 34th minute for Argentina with a powerful effort from the penalty spot and assisted Alvarez for his country's third goal following some incredible work down the right flank.

The Argentine captain's performance tonight garnered praise from all quarters, with his former teammate Suarez joining the bandwagon as well.

He put out a heartfelt message for Messi (via Roy Nemer):

"You don't get tired of showing that you are the best in the world. That everyone stands up to applaud what this boy (Messi) gives to football. Impressive my friend."

Lionel Messi now has five goals in the tournament, the joint-most alongside Kylian Mbappe, and three assists, also the highest along with Antoine Griezmann, Harry Kane, and Bruno Fernandes.

With his strike in the semi-final, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta's record for most goals at the World Cup for Argentina with 11.

This is shaping up to be Messi's World Cup, and he's now just one game away from lifting the title itself.

Argentina will face either France or Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Argentina will face the winner of France versus Morocco at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. France are the defending champions and are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain their title.

Les Bleus also famously beat Lionel Messi and co. 4-3 in the Round of 16 in Russia four years ago, en route to the title.

Given their rich vein of form right now, with Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders once more, they could give Argentina a serious run for their money.

Morocco, meanwhile, created history by becoming the first African team to reach the last-four of the World Cup, and their journey so far has been awe-inspiring.

The Atlas Lions topped Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium before dumping out Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

