“You get world-class usually a little later but he can obviously do that earlier” - Jurgen Klopp ‘pleased’ with 22-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Ibrahima Konate to become a world-class defender in the years to come.

The German manager has expressed his delight with how the Frenchman has developed since his 2021 summer switch to Anfield from RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old most recently starred for the Reds in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on May 8. The Reds had to settle for a stalemate at Anfield, which would be a major blow to their Premier League title hopes.

However, following the game, Klopp lavished praise on Konate for his wonderful development. Klopp told Liverpool’s official website about Konate:

“From a centre-half point of view, he is a kid pretty much in this position. You get world-class usually a little later but he can obviously do that earlier. Yes, I am very pleased with what he is showing.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"He’s great isn’t he. I think Konate, next season, might become the first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk. He may just edge Matip." Jamie Carragher on Ibrahima Konate:"He’s great isn’t he. I think Konate, next season, might become the first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk. He may just edge Matip." #awlive [lfc] Jamie Carragher on Ibrahima Konate:"He’s great isn’t he. I think Konate, next season, might become the first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk. He may just edge Matip." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/iwJIX7r7xR

Konate moved to Liverpool last summer on a £36 million deal and has enjoyed a very solid debut campaign at Anfield.

The Frenchman has rotated with Joel Matip at the heart of the defense alongside Virgil van Dijk. The 22-year-old has been particularly favored in Cup games and in some crucial Champions League games as well.

Konate has started for the Reds in nine Premier League games and six Champions League games this campaign.

Klopp has preferred him ahead of Matip in all of Liverpool's last four Champions League outings, which shows how much he trusts the young defender.

There is a strong possibility that the Frenchman could get the nod ahead of Matip in the Champions League and FA Cup finals as well.

Liverpool's recruitment deserve all the plaudits

Liverpool's recruitment has been nothing short of spectacular in the last few years under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship.

The Reds have hardly broken the bank as much as their rivals but have consistently pulled off some amazing deals.

They have signed just two players this season in the form of Ibrahima Konate in the summer and Luis Diaz in January. Both have turned out to be excellent for the Merseyside giants.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Yes, I know – zero!” 🤣 Ibrahima Konate when asked how many games he’s lost since signing for Liverpool:“Yes, I know – zero!” 🤣 #awlive [lfc] Ibrahima Konate when asked how many games he’s lost since signing for Liverpool:“Yes, I know – zero!” 🤣 #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/4sylOD4Zy2

Klopp, his recruitment team and his coaching staff all deserve plaudits for the amazing work they have been doing almost flawlessly.

Konate looks like a bargain for £36 million now and could go on to become one of the best defenders in the future. He has everything in his locker and has all the guidance he needs from Klopp and Virgil van Dijk.

Edited by Aditya Singh