  "You are getting f*cking arrogant now", "Should I slap him?" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts IShowSpeed on live stream; Paul Pogba reacts

“You are getting f*cking arrogant now”, “Should I slap him?” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasts IShowSpeed on live stream; Paul Pogba reacts

By Ezekiel Olamide
Published Jul 21, 2025 13:07 GMT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic playfully ripped into IShowSpeed on a live stream including Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic playfully ripped into IShowSpeed on a live stream including Paul Pogba

Zlatan Ibrahimovic playfully tore into YouTube streamer IShowSpeed during a video call that was initiated by French footballer Paul Pogba. Pogba, who recently sealed a return to competitive football following a doping suspension, hosted Speed during an IRL stream in Monaco.

While Speed and Pogba were relaxing on a yacht, the latter dialed up his former Manchester United teammate Ibrahimovic and handed the phone to Speed, who said,

“What’s up, Zlatan Ibrahimovic? How has it been, man?”

Ibrahimovic confronted Speed by responding:

“Oh, Speed, I sent you a video on Instagram, and you didn't even f*cking reply. You are getting f*cking arrogant now.”
While Paul Pogba was in hysterics, Speed kept pleading innocence, asking the former AC Milan striker to ‘chill’ and said:

“"I didn't see it; I didn't know you texted me.”

Pogba, meanwhile, fueled the friendly argument by asking Ibrahimovic:

“Should I slap him right now?” to which Zlatan replied:
“I'm gonna kick his a*s.”

As Pogba collected the phone, Speed whispered to the camera that Ibrahimovic was ‘scary’ and started checking his phone for messages. Ibrahimovic then said regarding the video:

“You answered to the text, and then I asked you if you liked the video, and you didn't even answer.”

Speed responded:

“Zlaty, chill, chill. I got you, I got you. I'm gonna text you back. See, it's because I don't check my Instagram DMs.”

Ibrahimovic retorted:

“You got f*cking arrogant. All the players made you famous; now you think you’re more famous than them.”
Pogba kept fueling the lighthearted banter, telling IShowSpeed that a response to his messages is mandatory in the future.

“He wants you to win, but he says it in a harsh way” - When Paul Pogba spoke about Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s leadership modus operandi

Back in 2023, Paul Pogba opened up about what it was like playing under the leadership of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The pair played together at Manchester United between 2016 and 2018. In an interview with Aljazeera, Pogba said the Swede belonged to the more aggressive and demanding category of leaders, insisting that his leadership style can be beneficial and counterproductive.

“I think there are different kinds of leaders. Zlatan is a leader who is harsh and is strong. With me I’m fine, like he could [say], ‘you played very badly yesterday, what were you doing? Go train today’. So he’s a leader, he wants you to win, but he says it in a harsh way. Which I like it, some people like, some people don’t.
“He can bring some people high up, but he can bring some people down. With Zlatan you need to be strong mentally. It’s like a [Michael] Jordan style, I would say.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba shared the pitch 45 times at Manchester United and combined for five goals. While the former has since retired from the sport, the Pogba recently penned a two-year deal with Monaco.

Edited by Nived Zenith
