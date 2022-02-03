"You have to give him license to go forward" - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says Van de Beek could flourish under Lampard at Everton 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes that Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek can be a success at Everton.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, Ferdinand gave his thoughts on Van de Beek's loan move to Everton. He said:

"We had Donny on the show a while back and I’ve been able to stay in contact and speak to him quite a lot and I spoke to him over this deal as well, over this period of time. Obviously Frank Lampard was a big driver but also [Crystal Palace boss] Patrick Vieira was a big driver for him because he respects both. But I think being able to stay at home still, in Manchester, not having to move, his girlfriend’s pregnant as well, these are factors that played a part as well. But also, I think the important thing for Donny van de Beek – yes to play games – but just as important is where he is going to be played."

“If you’re going to ask him to play the similar roles that he played at Man United, which is maybe a little bit more defensive at times, then you’re not going to get the best out of him. You have to give him license to go forward, license to attack the box, and judging him by what he did at Ajax he was allowed to get into the box and free rein to get in there and time his runs to get opportunities to score goals."

Everton @Everton ✍️ Donny van de Beek is a Blue!✍️ Donny van de Beek is a Blue! 🔵✍️ https://t.co/Aiv8PfFT3Z

Van de Beek has not yet established himself at Manchester United. The Dutchman has only managed eight league appearances so far this season. A loan move to Everton should benefit the midfielder for the remainder of the season.

"He might be able to flourish" - Ferdinand on Manchester United star Van de Beek

Van de Beek in action for Manchester United

Ferdinand also believes that Frank Lampard's style of play will benefit Van de Beek. The midfielder played with more freedom in midfield while at Ajax. However, the Dutchman has been deployed in a more restricted role during his Manchester United tenure. He explained:

“He knows how to score, he knows how to play one- and two-touch in progressive, possession-based football. And Frank Lampard, in his short time as a manager, has tried to make his teams play football in a way that someone like Donny van de Beek might be able to flourish. I hope it works for both of them."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



Everton were trying to include a buy option clause - Man United said no way. Donny van de Beek: "The conversation with Frank Lampard was important for me to choose Everton - was really positive. He told me that we can do a great job together, we've same football ideas".Everton were trying to include a buy option clause - Man United said no way. Donny van de Beek: "The conversation with Frank Lampard was important for me to choose Everton - was really positive. He told me that we can do a great job together, we've same football ideas". 🔵 #EFCEverton were trying to include a buy option clause - Man United said no way.

