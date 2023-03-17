"You go into his house and he has all photos of Messi!" - Manchester United star is a secret fan of PSG superstar

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is apparently a secret fan of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi. Garnacho has previously claimed Cristiano Ronaldo to be his idol but also adores Messi, as has been recently revealed.

Argentina youth coordinator Bernardo Romeo stated in a conversation with D Sports Radio that Garnacho has photos of Messi all over his house. He made the revelation with respect to the youngster's commitment to representing the Argentina national team. Romeo said:

"Garnacho is very convinced about playing for the Argentina national team. You go into his house and he has all photos of Messi!"

Garnacho also had the opportunity to play for the Spanish national team as he was born in Madrid. However, he chose to play for Argentina and has represented their under-20 side in four matches as well.

"The Spanish national team manager had called him and he was very clear, he answered out of respect, but he has decided to play for Argentina," Romeo added.

The Manchester United winger was selected by Lionel Scaloni in the Argentina side for the upcoming international break. However, he suffered an ankle injury in the Red Devils' recent goalless draw against Southampton and is set to spend the next few weeks on the sidelines.

He missed United's 1-0 win over Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16 and will also sit out their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final game against Fulham on Sunday, March 19.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag provides update on Alejandro Garnacho's injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided an update on Garnacho's injury and possible return date ahead of their trip to Sevilla to face Real Betis.

The Dutch tactician expects the 18-year-old to return before the end of the season but accepted it was a serious injury. He told the media:

“It will take weeks, it is a serious injury. Once again, after Christian Eriksen, we have a serious injury after a contact. It is difficult to make a diagnosis quickly. I saw him limping and that is why I took him off.

“He will be back before the end of the season. We need to get him back as soon as possible and we hope he is ready.”

