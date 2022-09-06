"You are going to get whacked" - Gary Neville sends message to Manchester United star after what he did against Arsenal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Antony could get 'whacked' for trying one of his skill moves during his Premier League debut against Arsenal on Sunday, September 4.

The Brazilian was signed by the Old Trafford outfit in the recently concluded summer transfer window for a record sum of £85 million from Ajax. The winger started off life in Manchester in fine fashion, scoring for the Red Devils in a crucial 3-1 win over Mikel Arteta's side.

Antony is a creative player with a plethora of tricks in his bag. He pulled off one of them during the Arsenal encounter, eventually passing back to Diogo Dalot in the build-up to the game's first goal, which the Brazilian scored.

That didn't go down well with Neville, however, who said during a debate on Sky Sports' The Overlap, which also featured former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher:

"To be honest with you, when you see a player doing that your automatic reaction as a defender..."

Carragher intervened:

"Put him in the stand."

The former Manchester United defender then continued:

"Yeah, you are going to get whacked. But from a United point of view, we have been asking for personality, confidence and character.

"So we can't knock it because we have got someone out there who is having himself, massively."

Antony tried the trick in the conversation on the 12-second mark in the video below:

"He will be a threat in the Premier League" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag warns defenders of Antony's threat after Arsenal win

Antony had a dream debut for Manchester United as he was slotted straight into the starting XI by Ten Hag. The Brazilian repaid the faith shown in him by the former Ajax manager by scoring the opener for United.

The Gunners equalized in the second half but Marcus Rashford scored two goals to complete a stunning win for the Red Devils. Praising Antony for a memorable debut, Ten Hag said during a post-match interview:

"He will be a threat in the Premier League. We were missing a player on the right wing. [Jadon] Sancho and [Marcus] Rashford can play there but they prefer the left so now we have the missing link who can play well on the right.

"We needed that on the right wing with his pace and dribbles and expression. It (the Premier League) is going be a challenge for him but we saw his potential. We have to keep pushing.

"I set high standards every day. Everyone has to bring it every day to Carrington."

Manchester United's next assignment is a Europa League group stage game against Real Sociedad at Old Trafford on Thursday, September 8.

