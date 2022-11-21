“You got some of the best players in the world” - President Joe Biden tells USMNT to ‘shock’ everyone in inspirational message ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Joe Biden, the President of the United States of America (USA), has sent an inspirational message to the national football team ahead of their first game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will begin its World Cup campaign with a match against Wales on Monday, November 21.

President Biden understands that the US football team are underdogs in this year's FIFA World Cup. However, he has still backed the team's quality to match the heavy hitters in Qatar.

He called the USMNT ahead of their Wales match and said (quotes via Twitter):

“Coach, put me on I'm ready to play. You guys, I know you're the underdog but I'll tell you what man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team and you're representing this country and I know you're gonna play your hearts out so let's go shock them all."

He added:

“Keep trusting one another, play as hard as you can, for you, for your families, your teammates and the whole country is rooting for you. I wish I were there to see you, I really do. Go get them guys just play your hearts out and I know you will, I know you will.”

USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England Wales. The USA will play England on Friday, November 25 and then conclude their group stage proceedings with a match against Iran on November 29.

This is USMNT's first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2014

The USA performed well in the 2014 World Cup held in Brazil. They were pitted in a group consisting of Germany and Portugal but managed to qualify for the knockouts.

They were eventually beaten in the Round of 16 by Belgium, who won 2-1 after extra time. The USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia. They will be keen to make an impact upon their return to the World Cup finals.

They will automatically take part in the 2026 edition of the tournament as a host nation. The US, along with Canada and Mexico, are set to host the next FIFA World Cup. They also hosted the 1994 edition of the quadrennial event.

