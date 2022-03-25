“You have to have the guts to pull him out” – Frank Leboeuf claims ‘struggling’ Cristiano Ronaldo played full game against Turkey because Portugal were ‘blinded’ by love

Frank Leboeuf feels Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't substituted for Portugal during their match against Turkey despite struggling, as people are 'blinded' in their love for him.

The 37-year-old played the entirety of his team's 3-1 win in Porto on Friday but couldn't find the net. He did hit the woodwork late on, though. Ronaldo was active in the first half, dropping back to start attacks and linking up plays. However, he appeared to lose steam midway through the second period.

Age is seemingly catching up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He has also endured a rough patch on the club front with Manchester United since the turn of the year.

Leboeuf, 1998 FIFA World Cup winner with France, felt he should've been taken off but was allowed to play on, as people are head over heels for their captain. Speaking to ESPN FC, the 54-year-old said:

“It's part of your career to know when to stop. I saw the game today; I saw that after an hour, Ronaldo was struggling physically. If you understand football, if you love Portugal, and you're a fan of Portugal you have to understand that it is for the good of the team that Ronaldo is going out because you can see that he's not in a good shape after an hour, particularly in that game.

Leboeuf continued:

"You have to have the guts to pull him out because of what everybody sees. But if you're completely blinded by the love that you have for Ronaldo that you couldn't see that it's more they choose to keep Ronaldo than to substitute him.”

Goals from Otavio, Diogo Jota and Matheus Nunes got the job done for the Seleccao while Burak Yilmaz pulled one back for the Crescent Stars. Yilmaz squandered an opportunity to pull the visitors level from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute, but the Lille striker blasted his effort into the stands. That could've made for a nery finish.

Portugal face North Macedonia for spot at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo and co. are now one game away from booking their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, it would be remiss of them to underestimate North Macedonia.

The Lions, who'd also beaten Germany earlier in the qualifiers, knocked out reigning European champions Italy in the playoff semis in Palermo on Friday.

Just nine months on from their first ever Euro participation, the Balkan outfit are on the cusp of debuting in the FIFA World Cup. Portugal may be the favourites but they won't have it any easy and must produce their best to qualify for their sixth straight World Cup.

