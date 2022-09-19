“You hear from the other lads that he is a top draw professional” – Tim Sherwood reveals what Tottenham players think of teammate

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Tim Sherwood has revealed that Son Heung-min is considered a 'top draw professional' at the club.

The South Korean star has been one of the leading Premier League players since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. He even won the division's Golden Boot last term along with Mohamed Salah.

However, Son was dropped from manager Antonio Conte's starting lineup in their clash with Leicester City on September 17 after he failed to score in any of his first six league games.

He was brought on at the hour-mark and scored an extraordinary hat-trick in 16 minutes as Tottenham thrashed the Foxes 6-2. Sherwood was full of praise for the South Korean forward after the clash, as he told PL productions (as per HITC Sport):

“You hear from the other lads that he is a top draw professional. He goes in with a smile on his face every day. He works hard. He listens to the manager. He’s a superstar."

“He has won three of the last four players of the season at Tottenham, then you have someone like Harry Kane in front of you, who has only won one out of four.”

Richarlison claims he had to join Tottenham as Everton had a 'lack of ambition'

The Brazilian forward has added another dimension to Tottenham's frontline this season following his £52.2 million move from Goodison Park this summer.

Richarlison was beloved at Everton but claims he needed to move on to progress his career. The Brazilian international told FourFourTwo:

"It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies."

"I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs."

Speaking about his final season at the Merseyside club, Richarlison added:

"It was a very stressful season, to be honest. We had a lot of injuries and the squad wasn’t big enough to cope. I personally had some issues, too. As soon as the previous Premier League campaign had finished, I played in the Copa America, then the Olympic Games, and then the Premier League started again."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far