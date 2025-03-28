“You have to help him out" - Pundit says Real Madrid will have to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in new position if they sign him

Frank Leboeuf has claimed that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold will need help if he joins Real Madrid. The former Chelsea defender claims that the Englishman will need a smart coach to deal with him and ease him into the team.

Speaking on ESPN, Leboeuf claimed that Trent needs to play a few matches in front of Dani Carvajal on the pitch to get into the team. He added that the Englishman should play as a right-midfielder and said via Caught Offside:

“He brings so much offensively that he can make a difference. And you have to be smart as a coach to make sure you use Trent the best way, and the best way is to maybe put him in front of Carvajal, or maybe in front of Valverde – to not play him as a full-back really, but as a midfielder on the right.”

“You have to help him out, but it’s going to be tricky. But definitely when you have Trent Alexander-Arnold, offensively you have the one of the best players, technically, tactically, who knows exactly where to give the ball, how to give the ball and give assists like crazy for the others.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly decided to join Real Madrid this summer after his contract at Liverpool expires.

Trent Alexander-Arnold warned that Real Madrid step will be tougher than Liverpool

Paul Parker has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold that he will need to step up his defensive game to get into the Real Madrid squad. He believes that the Liverpool star is not close to Dani Carvajal and added that the Hollywood passes will not help him get the fans behind him.

He was talking to My Betting Sites and said:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided he wants to play for Real Madrid because they’re looking for a right-back. The problem is that Trent isn’t in the same mould or on the same ability level as the one they lost in Carvajal. Not anywhere near. It’s as simple as that. People will say Trent can do this and do that, but he’s just not at the same level as Carvajal. Real Madrid full-backs have never been just about making Hollywood passes. They’re about putting in the graft.”

Apart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool also have the contract issue of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to sort out this summer. The trio are in the final months of their deal and are yet to sign a new one.

